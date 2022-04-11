Growing Railway Networks Set to Propel Demand for Railway HVACs, Evaluates Fact.MR

Railway HVAC Market Size, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Standalone, Roof Mounted, Side Mounted), By Components (Evaporator, Compressor, Refrigerant), By Cooling Capacity KW (Less than 20, 21 to 40, Greater than 40), By Application - Regional Forecast to 2029

Utilization of railway HVACs for transporting temperature-sensitive consumer products such as medicines, meat, flowers, and others is expected to play a prominent role in market development across the globe. Moreover, rising tonne-kilometre (freight transport which represents the transport of 1 ton of goods) through railway transportation is likely to flourish the demand curve of the market over the coming years.

The trend of environmentally-friendly refrigerants such as 732 and R744 will supplement the demand for HVAC systems in railway and other end-use industries. Moreover, availability of compact designs and highly-efficient railway HVAC systems improves passenger experience while travelling.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global railway HVAC is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% reaching a valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2032.

On the basis of train type, the market is projected to be dominated by passenger trains, which is projected to account for 83.6% of the market share by 2032.

North America is likely to be most attractive region from the demand side. This region is projected to utilize more than 140 ‘000’ units of railway HVAC systems by 2032.

Roof-mounted railway HVAC systems are projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 955 Mn during the forecast period and likely to capture approximately 37% market share by the end of 2032.

The 10-20 Kw cooling capacity sub-segment is projected to grow 1.8X by value over the forecast period.

AC power source is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.63 Bn and account for more than 60% market share by the end of 2032.

The European region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.





“Integration of IoT for smart railway HVACs is likely to increase installation rates across key regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Market players are approaching the market in a conventional way by creating long-term collaborations with railway coach manufacturers. This creates ample of opportunities for manufacturers to create consistency in demand.

Adoption across leading regions will lead to establish a strong consumer base, which is poised to help cash flow generation in the near future. Product differentiation along with pricing variation has been the competitive advantage for manufactures.

As railway infrastructure is capital-intensive, HVAC system manufacturers are developing their production capacity to bridge the gap between demand and supply with minimal delays in order fulfilment.

Railway HVAC Market: Segmentation

The global railway HVAC market is segmented on the basis of type, components, cooling capacity and application.

Based on type, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Standalone

Roof Mounted

Side Mounted





Based on components, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Evaporator

Condenser

Compressor

Refrigerant

Based on cooling capacity (KW), the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Less than 20

21 to 40

Greater than 40





Based on application, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Light Urban Rail

Medium Speed Rail

High Speed Rail





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Railway HVAC market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of train type (locomotives (electric locomotives, diesel locomotives), passenger (DMU, EMU, light rail /tram, subways/metros, and monorail), system type (roof-mounted systems, under floor systems, and split systems), cooling capacity (up to 5 Kw, 5-10 Kw, 10-20 Kw, 20 - 40 Kw, 40 -60 Kw, and above 60 Kw), power source (AC and DC), air flow (up To 2,000 m^3/h, 2,000 - 4000 m^3/h, 4,000 - 7,500 m^3/h, 7,500 - 10,000 m^3/h, and above 10,000 m^3/h), and power supply (up to 48V, 48 - 110 V, 110 - 230 v, 230 - 400 V, 400 - 600 V, and above 600 V), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

