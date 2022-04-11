Development: Global Electric Toothbrush Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $4,009.2 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the Analysis Timeframe from 2021 to 2028 | Exclusively Available [175-Pages] at Research Dive

The global electric toothbrush market is predicted to witness striking growth during the analysis period, owing to the growing awareness of oral hygiene among millennials. Based on head movement, the rotational sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Regionally, the Europe region is projected to hold the maximum share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global electric toothbrush market is anticipated to garner $4,009.2 million in revenue and grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast timeframe from 2021-to 2028.

As per our analysts, with the growing awareness of oral hygiene due to the rapidly increasing cases of oral diseases, such as tooth decay and plague, the market is expected to experience significant growth during the estimated period. Besides, the increasing geriatric population across the globe and the movement disability among them is the factor expected to boost the growth of the electric toothbrush market over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the development of advanced oral health maintenance devices is predicted to fortify the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, the high cost of electric toothbrushes may hinder the growth of the market over the analysis period.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Electric Toothbrush Market (Brief Details of Business Participants, Geographical Analysis & Segments Study)

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the electric toothbrush market into various segments based on technology, head movement, and region.

Technology: Sonic Sub-Segment to be most Productive

The sonic electric toothbrush sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $2,441.20 million during the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because sonic electric toothbrushes are cost-effective and provide better teeth cleaning activities to people. Moreover, the easy handling of the brush movement is expected to augment the growth of the electric toothbrush market sub-segment during the estimated timeframe.

Head Movement: Rational Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The rational sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $2,603.40 million over the analysis period. The rotational movement of the electric toothbrush can easily reach the inner spaces of the teeth and properly clean the areas, which is the factor expected to fuel the growth of the electric toothbrush market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

Region: Europe Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The Europe region of the electric toothbrush market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,567.60 million over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because of the strong existence of the major companies in the region. Furthermore, increasing knowledge of the high cleaning effect of electric toothbrushes among individuals of this region and the high affordability rate of purchasing these toothbrushes among them are expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Request a Triangulated own data Report of Electric Toothbrush Market & Avail 10%OFF on Customization

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Though the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has devastated various industries it has had a positive impact on the electric toothbrush market. This is mainly because people started paying more emphasis on health and welling due to the fear of infection and severe symptoms of coronavirus. This further enhanced the use of electric toothbrushes among individuals for high-quality teeth cleaning and fighting against oral diseases such as gum infection. All these factors have increased the revenue of the market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the electric toothbrush market include

Procter and Gamble Co. Mornwell FOREO Water Pik, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd Panasonic SONIC Chic Colgate Palmolive JSB Healthcare

These players are actively working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as product portfolios, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2021, Colgate Palmolive, a leading American multinational consumer products company, announced its long term collaboration with Phillips, a renowned Dutch multinational health technology company, in order to feature various electric toothbrushes of a wide range of price points to provide oral care benefits to people in Latin America.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

Check How COVID-19 Impact on Electric Toothbrush Market? Click Here to Connect with our Expert Analyst

Related Article Links:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521