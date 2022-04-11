Payments Technology Giant Opus Consulting Solutions Moves to a New Office & Plans to Increase their Headcount

Having recently moved to a new office space in Alpharetta, Opus targets to increase its headcount by 60%+ in 2022 to meet the next set of business milestones

ALPHARETTA, U.S., April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June, this year, Opus will be completing 25 glorious years in the payments industry. The company helps leading global organizations with payment and money movement solutions such as Real-Time Payments, Buy Now, Pay Later, and Cross-border E-commerce. The company is invested in helping clients accelerate digital transformation in the areas of API, cloud, DevOps, and data.

Opus is on a mission to ramp up hiring. This hiring drive, constituting close to a 60%+ increase in the total headcount, stems from Opus’ expansion strategy and growing footprint in the US as well as other global locations such as the UK, Canada, and India.

Citing the need to create new hiring streams across engineering, sales, and support functions, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus said, “The pandemic has catapulted the need for alternative payment systems. Focused on meeting the growing demands of the global payments industry — we are looking to expand our workforce by hiring top talent and investing in the technology leaders of tomorrow.”

Opus is located in a fast-growing hub in the FinTech capital of the world, Atlanta. The company recently moved to a new space at 2500 Northwinds Pkwy, Suite 350, Alpharetta.

Commenting on the relocation, TM Praveen added, “We’re excited to move to a brand-new office space. While we plan to ramp up our workforce, we know how important a great working environment is and our new headquarters is right in the middle of where all the action takes place.”

With an optimistic revenue growth outlook for 2022, Opus is open to technical and strategic alliances to increase their portfolio of offerings and provide the best-of-breed payments technology to clients.

About Opus Consulting Solutions

Opus Consulting Solutions is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

