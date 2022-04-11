Baby Tiki Tribes, the Tribal Character NFT Token, Will Host Their NFT Mint in April

/EIN News/ -- Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Overview



BabyTiki is an Ethereum blockchain-based NFT token with a unique rewarding mechanism.

BabyTikiTribes is currently offering a collection of 1,200 tiki tribal characters.

The company will host their NFT mint sale around the third or fourth weeks of April.

NFT tokens come with adorable pet dogs and cat characters. Babytikitribes are the latest addition to these token characters showcasing tribal avatars.

The NFT token has a collection of multiple tikis based on the Ethereum blockchain. BabyTikiTribes is all set to introduce the first Genesis of 1200 BabyTikis.

The token is based on a rewarding mechanism where each BabyTikis holder will get up to 16% rewards from the total trading volume of their $BTT token. The company will launch its $BTT token after releasing its genesis 2 collections.

Babytikitribes NFT collection

Babytikitribes’ NFT collection features adorable tribal characters. The tokens are divided into four Babytiki Tribes, namely:

The Berserker Tribe

The Elementalist Tribe

The Beastmaster Tribe

The Headhunter Tribe

Each of these tribes will offer 300 characters, and the Genesis 1 launch will offer a total supply of 1,200 tokens featuring more than 120 traits.

$BTT token and tokenomics

From the total BabyTikiTribes NFT collections sales, 30% will be allocated to $BTT liquidity after launching on Uniswap, and 15% will go to the Babytitkitribes team. 30% of the token sales will go to marketing the token and NFTs, and 25% will go towards developing the $BTT contract and NFTs’ smart contract, minting engine, website development and maintenance, and future DApp integration.

The Ethereum blockchain-based $BTT token charges 14% tax fees on buy transactions. 2% of the tax is allotted to liquidity, 8% towards rewards in ETH for all BabyTikiTribes holders, and 4% for marketing.

The token charges 12% tax fees on buy transactions. 2% of the fees are allotted to liquidity, 8% towards rewards in ETH for all BabyTikiTribes holders, and 2% for marketing.

Token utility

The company will split the utility of Baby TikiTribes tokens ($BTT) into three categories:

Partnerships: The $BTT will be the mode of payment for all partnerships with other projects or team requirements.

Resource Outsourcing: The company will outsource its team members like developers and designers to approved teams. This way, new teams can easily begin their project with ease for which one has to transact or purchase $BTT.

Guaranteed Whitelists: The utility will also go for securing whitelist spots for NFT holders where they can register their interest in any of the approved projects.

Holders get 16% rewards of the total trading volume every one hour. So, for instance, users will get $160,000 as rewards amongst all holders on a $1m trading volume.

Roadmap

The company is currently in its first development stage and has successfully created social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and discord. They will list the Baby Tikis collection on open-sea and release their Genesis 2 collection in the upcoming stages. The company will also be listing Baby TikiTribes tokens on Uniswap and will also be listing their token on different exchanges.

The company aims to become a blue-chip community with its unique offerings. Babytikitribes will be hosting their whitelist mint in the 3rd or 4th week of April 2022. The whitelist minting price will be 0.05 ETH, and the public mint price will be 0.08 ETH. Holders who want to get whitelisted can join their discord channel, and the company will whitelist the most engaging, active, and loyal community members.

For more details, join the Babytikitribes community on social media:



Twitter: https://twitter.com/BabyTikiTribes

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnthVBzxtx

Website: https://babytikitribes.com/

admin@babytikitribes.com https://babytikitribes.com/