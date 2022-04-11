10 Year Old NJ Girl InaMinute Earns Promotion to Be Kids Design Contest Judge
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates fulfilling creative design contest for kids. And promotes girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs to judge the contest.
Recruiting for Good promoted 10 Year Old NJ Girl, InaMinute to judge Sweet Kids Design Contest.
InaMinute had to write story of her favorite designer to land the promotion. She wrote a story about Werner Stengel who designs roller coasters.
InaMinute will be paid every month to judge designs created by kids.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "InaMinute congratulations on landing your sweet promotion; I'm looking forward to your insightful input and help in choosing our monthly winner.”
About
InaMinute is a 10 Year Old NJ Girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs, and is regular contributor to A Sweet Day in NJ and Mom and Me Lunch.…And now earned her promotion for Sweet Kids Design, Judge (The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever). www.TheSweetestGigs.com
The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever for Talented Kids. Every month, Recruiting for Good will come up with a theme to answer the following question; "Do you have the creative talent and vision to imagine the future…today!" What will cities, fashion, and technology look like? Winning designs will earn fulfilling experiences, treats, and even land paid gigs to learn more visit www.SweetKidsDesign.com #sweetkidsdesign #landpaidgigs #whatwilltomorrowbring 1st Sunday of the Month, Winner will be Announced at Party, A Sweet Day in LA. www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
