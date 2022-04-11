Submit Release
10 Year Old NJ Girl InaMinute Earns Promotion to Be Kids Design Contest Judge

Recruiting for Good created the most fulfilling creative design contest for talented kids; earn experiences, treats, and even land sweet paid gigs #sweetkidsdesign #landsweetgig #recruitingforgood www.SweetKidsDesign.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, help us generate proceeds to fund fulfilling experiences, sweet creative contests/parties, and paid gigs for kids and moms too #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sweetcompanies www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates fulfilling creative design contest for kids. And promotes girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs to judge the contest.

InaMinute congratulations on landing your sweet promotion to judge Sweet Kids Design contest and choosing the winners.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good promoted 10 Year Old NJ Girl, InaMinute to judge Sweet Kids Design Contest.

InaMinute had to write story of her favorite designer to land the promotion. She wrote a story about Werner Stengel who designs roller coasters.

InaMinute will be paid every month to judge designs created by kids.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "InaMinute congratulations on landing your sweet promotion; I'm looking forward to your insightful input and help in choosing our monthly winner.”

InaMinute is a 10 Year Old NJ Girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs, and is regular contributor to A Sweet Day in NJ and Mom and Me Lunch.…And now earned her promotion for Sweet Kids Design, Judge (The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever). www.TheSweetestGigs.com

The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever for Talented Kids. Every month, Recruiting for Good will come up with a theme to answer the following question; "Do you have the creative talent and vision to imagine the future…today!" What will cities, fashion, and technology look like? Winning designs will earn fulfilling experiences, treats, and even land paid gigs to learn more visit www.SweetKidsDesign.com #sweetkidsdesign #landpaidgigs #whatwilltomorrowbring 1st Sunday of the Month, Winner will be Announced at Party, A Sweet Day in LA. www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com

To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

