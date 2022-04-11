Global Esports Industry Size, Future Trends, Segmentation,Opportunity Assessment, Industrial Potential Up to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Global Global Esports Industry Market Size – USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.7%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Esports Industry size reached USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global Global Esports Industry revenue growth are emergence of online sports cafes and increased venture capital investments. In addition, rising number of events with major sponsorship deals is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Many gamers are interested in online sports or esports cafe concepts since these allow playing games without need to purchase the required equipment. Another benefit of running an esports cafe is the potential to foster a competitive attitude through organizing of amateur tournaments. Majority of esports cafes currently have cutting-edge gaming equipment, which is expected to encourage gamers to visit esports café, and in turn boost market growth.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Global Esports Industry market are Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, Nintendo Co., Ltd., FACEIT, Gfinity plc, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, and Gameloft SE.

Key Highlights From The Report

First Person Shooter (FPS) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The FPS game genre is currently the most popular and wanted. In this game genre, a player can control one avatar at a time. Among the most popular games are Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, among many others.

Sponsorship segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. Sponsorship gives businesses a major opportunity to reach out directly to their target audience via online and offline media channels. Many major companies such as Nvidia and Intel have signed sponsorship deals with esports teams and event organizers. Providing gaming-related products has proven to be an excellent investment, thereby allowing businesses to increase revenues and drive brand image.

Smartphone segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Since smartphone users have risen significantly over the years, developments in esports has been increasing in parallel, driven by robust Internet connectivity and speed as well as ease of accessibility and affordability of high-performance smartphones, which are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Global Esports Industry market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

First Person Shooter (FPS)

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Real-time Strategy (RTS)

Player Versus Player (PvP)

Revenue Streams Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Publisher Fees

Sponsorship

Media Rights

Merchandise & Tickets

Advertising

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphone

Computer

Tablet

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

