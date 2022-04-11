Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Covid-19 Impact, Future Growth, Global Trends and Forecast to 2027
The global organic personal care ingredients market reached US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic personal care ingredients are the raw materials derived from plants that are used to manufacture skin care, oral care, hair care, and cosmetic items. They include aloe vera, soybean, palm kernel, jojoba oil, etc. Organic personal care ingredients provide enhanced nourishment and ultraviolet (UV) protection to the body to a more considerable degree when compared to synthetic ingredients.
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising consumer awareness towards the benefits of organic products over conventional variants is primarily driving the organic personal care ingredients market. In addition to this, various technological innovations in ingredient processing are further catalyzing the market growth.
Besides this, the inflating research and development (R&D) expenditures aimed at introducing enhanced plant extracts are also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the incorporation of oligopeptides to improve the efficiency and shelf life of the organic items is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the launch of product variants with anti-aging agents, exfoliators, antioxidants, antimicrobials, etc., is also bolstering the market growth.
Furthermore, the escalating concerns among consumers towards the adverse effects of utilizing synthetic chemicals and the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies to promote the usage of organic products are projected to stimulate the organic personal care ingredients market in the coming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Clariant AG, Croda International plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay S.A., The Lubrizol Corporation and Vivimed Labs Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product and application.
Breakup by Type:
• Organic
• Natural
Breakup by Product:
• Natural Surfactants
• Emollients
• Active Ingredients
• Sugar Polymers
• Natural Preservatives
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Oral Care
• Cosmetics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
