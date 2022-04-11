Pepper Spray Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 54.35 Billion by 2027 - Imarc Group

The global pepper sprays market reached a value of US$ 26.52 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 54.35 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pepper spray, also called oleoresin capsicum (OC) sprays, represent lachrymatory agents that contain capsaicin, which is an inflammatory compound that elicits a burning sensation, extreme pain, tears, or even temporary blindness when it comes in contact with the eyes of an individual. They are widely available in the fogger, stream, gel, and foam variants in aerosol and spray bottles. Pepper sprays work by inflaming the mucous membranes of the eyes, lungs, throat, and nose, which leads to immediate closure of the eyes, a runny nose, coughing, difficulty in breathing, etc. As a result, pepper sprays are extensively utilized by civilians for self-defense purposes and by law enforcement agents for policing, crowd control, riot control, etc.Report MetricHistorical: 2016-2021Base Year: 2021Forecast Year: 2022-2027The global pepper sprays market reached a value of US$ 26.52 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 54.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.40% during 2022-2027.Pepper Spray Market Trends and Drivers:The increasing product usage to incapacitate attackers and for protection against animals is primarily driving the pepper sprays market. Besides this, the elevating incidences of eve-teasing, crimes against women, riots, violent protests, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, pepper sprays are generally lightweight and compact, making them easy to carry and use, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pepper-sprays-market/requestsample In line with this, the launch of smaller product variants that are easy to manage and carry on the go is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the rising awareness towards the importance of self-defense and the easy product availability via online retail channels are anticipated to fuel the pepper sprays market over the forecasted period.Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. Global Pepper Spray Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Counter Assault (Tender Corporation), Defense Technology, Fox Labs International Inc., J&L Self Defense Products Inc., Mace Security International Inc, SABRE - Security Equipment Corp, Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC, Sure Safety, UDAP Industries Inc. and Zarc International Inc.

Breakup by Type:• Stream• Forced Cone• Foggers• OthersBreakup by End Use:• Personal Defense• Law Enforcement DefenseBreakup by Distribution Channel:• Specialty Shops• Online StoresBreakup by Region:• North America: (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa 