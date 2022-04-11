Automotive Seats Market Size Projected To Reach USD 76.41 Billion at a CAGR of 3.1%, By 2026

Reports And Data

Automotive Seats Market Size – USD 60.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trends – Product launches.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automotive Seats market was valued at USD 60.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 76.41 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1%. The study covers automotive seating solutions, which are required for various vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, etc. Automotive seating is available in different technologies such as automatically adjustable, temperature controlled and ventilated type. Increased research and development in this space has enabled the automotive industry with a range of advanced seating solutions for the customers. Recent emergence of finger touch adjustable seats is a disruptive development in the automotive industry.

The accelerating growth of the automotive industry, high market demand for advanced technology products by new automotive enthusiasts, emergence of the non-conventional passenger car segment, development of the budding shared mobility platforms such as uber, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable automotive regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, rising commodity costs, prevailing trade wars between various economies, stringent industry regulations and existing low-price delivery pressure from manufacturers on OEMs are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Automotive Seating market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 2.9% and 2.7% CAGR, respectively. High market demand for power assisted automotive seats across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

• The electronic controlled segment of the automotive seats takes up about 31.5% of the market share and is growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. The manual segment takes up about 68.5% of the market share

• The Automotive Seats market is anticipated to experience tremendous growth in the Electronic control type segment owing mainly to the changing consumer demands

• Manufacturers are focusing on producing efficient vehicles, due to which they have started using lightweight materials to increase the weight/power ratio. This has resulted in a surged consumption of composites, which would further expand the automotive seating material market

• Meeting safety regulations and standards across various economies would be a key priority for automotive seat manufacturers. Current scenario has made it mandatory for the designers to meet safety compliances

• Key participants include Magna International, Lear Corp., Visteon, Faurecia, Adient, Toyota Boshoku, Johnson, Hyundai Dymos, Brose, Daewon, NHK Seating of America Inc., Tachi – S

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Seats market on the basis of technology type, control type, seat type, fabric type, vehicle type, and region:

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Ventilated

• Non-Ventilated

Control Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Electronic

• Manual

Seat Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Lumbar Support

• Massage

• Standard

• Bucket

Fabric Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Genuine Leather

• Synthetic Leather

Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Personal

• Shared Mobility

• Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Seats market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Automotive Seats market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Automotive Seats market?

