Humidifying Equipment Market Growth Is Attributed To Growing Customer Health Awareness

The Business Research Company’s Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies attributed to dry air has created awareness among customers to maintain specific humidity in the air by using humidifying equipment, driving the humidifying equipment market growth. Humidifying equipment releases steam or water vapor into the air to increase humidity and help individuals avoid issues faced with dry air. According to the humidifying equipment market forecast, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies with dry air is projected to generate higher demand for the market.

Humidifying equipment market trends include key players focusing on developing new innovative products to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. The humidifying equipment manufacturing companies are incorporating advanced technologies to introduce innovative portable smart products. It has a smart constant humidity function that monitors indoor humidity in real-time.

The global humidifying equipment market size is expected to decline from $4.37 billion in 2021 to $4.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The global humidifying equipment market is expected to grow to $5.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Major players covered in the global humidifying equipment industry are Armstrong International, Boneco, Carel Industries, Crane, Condair Group, Honeywell International, Dristeem, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Dyson ltd, and Winix Inc.

In July 2021, Medline, a US-based biomedical company acquired Hudson RCI for an undisclosed amount. The Hudson RCI is a company that manufactures humidifiers based in Sweden. With this acquisition, Medline will extend its respiratory solutions portfolio and provide a wide range of offerings to the patients.

TBRC’s global humidifying equipment market research report is segmented by type into warm-mist humidifier, cool-mist humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, evaporative humidifier, by application into commercial, industrial, residential, by distribution channel into multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, online, others.

Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Warm-Mist Humidifier, Cool-Mist Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier, Evaporative Humidifier), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a humidifying equipment market overview, forecast humidifying equipment market size and growth for the whole market, humidifying equipment market segments, geographies, humidifying equipment market trends, humidifying equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

