Surgical Scissors Market Global Report by Type, Application, End User and Region | 2022-2027

the global surgical scissors market reached a value of US$ 311.8 Million in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 413.1 Million by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical scissors are the handheld medical instruments utilized by healthcare professionals to cut tissues while performing operative procedures. They are generally made using stainless steel, zirconia ceramic, nitinol, titanium, etc. Surgical scissors are available in numerous varieties, depending on the type of the surgery and any special requirements of the healthcare personnel. For example, mayo scissors are used to cut sutures or heavy tissues, while small surgical scissors help in cutting delicate parts.

The global surgical scissors market reached a value of US$ 311.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 413.1 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027.

Surgical Scissors Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating number of individuals undergoing surgical procedures is among the key factors driving the surgical scissors market. In addition to this, the expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), arthritis, cancer, obesity, etc., are further bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the inflating incidences of fatal road accidents and hospital admissions are also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the escalating popularity of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the development of advanced product variants using durable and versatile materials so as to enhance their strength, durability, functionality, etc., and to facilitate sterilization and help withstand high radiation and heat is anticipated to fuel the surgical scissors market in the coming years.

Global Surgical Scissors Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Gebrüder Martin GmbH & Co KG (Karl Leibinger Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG), Integra LifeSciences, Medline Industries LP, Nopa Instruments Medizintechnik GmbH, Scanlan International Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Teleflex Incorporated and World Precision Instruments.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Reusable Surgical Scissors

• Disposable Surgical Scissors

Breakup by Application:

• Orthopedics

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Oral and Throat

• Gastroenterology

• Dermatology

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

