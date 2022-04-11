Brachytherapy Market Forecast Till 2027 Detailed Research Report Covering Key Players like Elekta, CR Bard Inc, iCAD Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Brachytherapy Market Size – USD 396.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.

The brachytherapy market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.

This report focuses on Professional Global Brachytherapy Market 2027 volume and value at Global position, indigenous position and company position. Global Brachytherapy Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, crucial ways, and individual request shares of some of the most outstanding players during this geography.

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

Specialty clinics are equipped with the requisite radiotherapy instrument & devices and specialist staff to assist in diagnosing cancer and adopting a suitable procedure for disease treatment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Brachytherapy Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents :

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the globalBrachytherapy Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

