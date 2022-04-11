IoT Sensors Integration In The Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Gains Popularity For Effective Monitoring

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is the latest trend in the global wastewater treatment equipment market. The Internet of Things is a network of physical devices that communicate over the internet. The environmental sensors measure pollution-causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality. It also senses radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment. A majority of the organizations that function in the water industry depend on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor the water distribution systems. The use of IoT in water systems uses smart sensors that detect information about the water quality, temperature changes, pressure changes, and potentially any chemical leaks.

For instance, companies in the water treatment industry such as Biz4solutions company, are providing innovative solutions for effective wastewater management and water testing analytics through IoT systematic water management to manage water recycling, reduce the number of water leakages, and efficiently manage wastewater.

The global wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to grow from $30.17 billion in 2021 to $31.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The global wastewater treatment equipment market share is expected to grow to $36.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The wastewater treatment equipment market is being driven by a rapidly increasing disposal of wastewater from the industrial as well as residential sectors. The high quantity of wastewater being disposed of is increasing the necessity to treat the water using wastewater treatment equipment. According to a research study published by the European Environment Agency (EEA), the percentage of the residential population disposing of wastewater in northern European countries is always above 80 % out of which more than 70 % received tertiary wastewater treatment. Furthermore, in central European countries, the proportion of the population connected to urban wastewater treatment in southern, south-eastern, and eastern Europe is 97% out of which 75% are receiving tertiary wastewater treatment. According to the international water association (IWA)'s wastewater report, the Philippines accounted for about a million cubic meters of wastewater disposed of every year by industrial sectors in the Manila Bay and Laguna Lake. These factors are driving the wastewater treatment equipment market.

Major players covered in the global wastewater treatment equipment industry are Suez, 3M, GE Water, Culligan International Company, DOW Water & Process Solutions, Pentair Plc, Aquatech International, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab, and Chembond Chemicals Limited.

TBRC’s global wastewater treatment equipment market report is segmented by equipment into filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, disinfection equipment, by process into primary, secondary, tertiary, by texture into smooth, textured, by application into municipal, industrial.

