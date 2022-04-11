Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Statistical Forecasts 2027 includes Key Trends by with Key Players, Size, Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Size – USD 2,650.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.

Growing trends in hair fashion put a lot of unwanted stress on the hair follicles leading to traumatic alopecia, and in turn, driving the market growth. This type of alopecia is caused by hairdressing practices such as cornrowing or tight braiding leading to hair pull, hair damage with strong chemicals comprising hair coloring, bleaching, straightening, and permanent waves, or application of extreme heat such as a hot roller.

This report focuses on Professional Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market 2027 volume and value at Global position, indigenous position and company position.

The Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including are as : Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

PCO (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is responsible for androgenic alopecia in females worldwide with an anticipated 20.0% of females witnessing the condition before menopause and around 40.0% post-menopause.

The OTC (over-the-counter) availability of alopecia treatment drugs is fueled by rising focus to provide easy therapeutic accessibility and the necessity for affordable treatment.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period attributed to increasing incidence of chronic disorders, growing awareness among the population, especially in people of the young generation, and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments.

This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market from 2019-2028, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives of the Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Traction Alopecia

Cicatricle Alopecia

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Male

Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription

OTC (Over-the-Counter)

Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

