Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Grows At Rate 21% Due To The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

Biosimilar MAbs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilar MAbs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. In cancer treatment, biosimilars of monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab are used. Moreover, the incidence of cancer is increasing year by year. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market growth.

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow from $4.51 billion in 2021 to $5.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar MAbs market is expected to reach $10.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Read more on the Global Biosimilar MAbs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

The focus areas for many companies in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market has shifted to mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities, or to gain access to new markets. For instance, Aurobindo Pharma Limited acquired four cell culture-derived biosimilar products from TL Biopharmaceutical AG of Switzerland. As part of the agreement, TL will supply all the developmental data for four molecules and Aurobindo and/or its affiliates will develop, commercialize and market these products globally. Out of the four biosimilars acquired, three of them are monoclonal antibodies in oncology. In another instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Allergan for an amount of $63 million. This transaction expands and diversifies AbbVie's revenue base and supports in maintaining its leadership positions in biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Allergan is an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures, develops, and markets drugs, biosimilars, medical devices, eye care, and others.

Major players covered in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies industry are Pfizer, Novartis, Allergan, Coherus BioSciences, Biocon, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, BioXpress Therapeutics and Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited.

TBRC’s global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report is segmented by type into synthetic chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, others, by application into chronic and autoimmune diseases, oncology, others, by compound into infliximab, rituximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, bevacizumab.



Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biopharmaceuticals), By Application (Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology), By Compound (Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market overview, forecast biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market size and growth for the whole market, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market segments, geographies, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market trends, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market drivers, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3412&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Global Market Report 2022 – By Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human), By Application (Anti-Cancer, Immunological, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Neuropharmacological, Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular), By End-User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institute) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2022 – By Route Of Administration (Parenteral Route, Transdermal Route), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous Systems, Metabolic Disorders, Infection, Hematological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatology, Respiratory Disorders), By Type (Innovative, Generic) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-therapeutic-peptide-global-market-report

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Primary Cell Culture, Secondary Cell Culture, Cell Line), By Media (Natural, Artificial), By Applications (Stem Cell Technologies, Cancer Research, Biopharmaceutical, Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-cultures-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/