Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the spray drying equipment market size is expected to grow from $5.08 billion in 2021 to $5.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. As per TBRC’s spray drying equipment industry growth analysis the market size is expected to grow to $6.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. An increase in the consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is expected to propel the growth of the spray drying equipment market during the forecast period.

The spray drying equipment market consists of sales of spray dryers and related equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different types of spray dryers for different industries. Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame. Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Trends

Increasing collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the spray drying equipment market. Major companies are collaborating for advancing product performance, increase production capabilities, expand market share, and develop new products.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Segments

The global spray drying equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Rotary Atomizers, Nozzle Atomizers, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Others

By Flow Type: Co-Current, Counter Current, Mixed

By Application: Food, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Others

By Geography: The global spray drying market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides spray drying equipment market overviews, spray drying equipment market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global spray drying equipment market, spray drying equipment market share, spray drying equipment market segments and geographies, trends, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The spray drying equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GEA Group, SPX Flow, Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment, Buchi Labortechnik AG, European SprayDry Technologies, Dedert Corporation, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd, Yamato Scientific America Inc, Swenson Technology Inc, and Tetra Pak International S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

