Acrylic Resins Market Size, Growth And Forecast | BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.,

Emergen Research Logo

Acrylic Resins Market Trends – Increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acrylic resins market size reached USD 15.98 Billion ina 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Spurt in construction activities globally as well as a rising need for eco-friendly formulations are some of the key factors driving steady global acrylic resins market revenue growth. In addition, increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Acrylic Resins market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Acrylic Resins market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Acrylic Resins market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

To get holistic SAMPLE of the report, please click: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/815

Some major companies in the market report include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Acrylic Resins market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Acrylic Resins Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/815

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Acrylates segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Acrylates chemistry is widely used in the paints and coatings industry. Such resins are made up of alkyl acrylates and methacrylates homo and copolymers, which are sometimes blended with other thermoplastic compounds. These are primarily used as main binders in coatings, with applications in the construction and automotive sectors.

Hybrid segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to superior performance qualities like ultraviolet (UV) protection, glossy retention, and better adhesion, hybrid resins are increasingly being utilized in coating applications.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to increasing construction activities as well as rising disposable income and favorable home loan schemes in countries in the region.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylic-resins-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global acrylic resins on the basis of type, form, chemistry, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Chemistry Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Methacrylate

Acrylate

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

DIY coatings

Elastomers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Consumer goods

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Overview of the Acrylic Resins Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Acrylic Resins industry

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Continuous Fiber Composites Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567495432/continuous-fiber-composites-market-scope-size-demand-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-up-to-2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567540944/anti-reflective-coatings-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-usd-6-875-3-million-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-3

Soil Stabilization Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567093789/soil-stabilization-market-worth-34-44-billion-globally-by-2027-at-4-6-cagr-verified-market-research

Construction Sealants Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567496107/construction-sealants-market-research-by-type-application-future-growth-to-2027-top-key-players-sika-ag-basf-se

Needle Coke Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/needle-coke-market-to-exhibit-10-55-cagr-till-2028-top-players-asbury-carbons-inc-baosteel-corporation-graftech-international-ltd-indian-oil-corporation-mitsubishi-chemical-holdings

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.