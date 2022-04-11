Integration Of AI In Renewable Energy Shapes The Condensers Market Growth

Condensers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Condensers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for renewable energy generation is a major factor contributing to the condensers market growth. Synchronous condensers (SCs) generate reactive power and are a helpful way to stabilize the energy provided by renewable resources. The network operators and developers of renewable energy are gradually turning to synchronous condensers to offer incremental short-circuit capacity to reinforce their grid. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), annual investment in new renewable energy generation efficiency is projected to reach $230 billion by 2020. Global renewable energy production is expected to increase by 45% and to make up almost 26% of global electricity generation by 2020. According to the condensers market overview, the growing demand for renewable energy generation is expected to drive the growth of the condensers market over the coming years.

As per TBRC’s condensers market analysis, integration of AI in the air conditioner is shaping the market. Major companies operating in the air conditioning sector are implementing AI technology to increase their performance. The AI-powered ultra-inverter AC is equipped with an ultra-tropical compressor and has a gold titanium evaporator and condenser that can improve the performance and life of both the evaporator and the condenser.

The global condensers market size is expected to grow from $84.77 billion in 2021 to $98.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The global condenser market size is expected to grow to $145.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Major players covered in the global condensers industry are ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Voith Group, Fuji Electric, WEG, BRUSH Group, Mitsubishi Electric, and Electro Mechanical Engineering Associates Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the condensers market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the global condensers market. The regions covered in the global condenser market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global condensers market report is segmented by product type into new, refurbished, by cooling type into air-cooled, evaporative, water-cooled, by application into industrial, commercial, transportation.

Condensers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (New, Refurbished), By Cooling Type (Air-Cooled, Evaporative, Water-Cooled), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Transportation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

