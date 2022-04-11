Medical Ventilator Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing occurrences of respiratory diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report titled ‘Global Medical Ventilator Market’ is a comprehensive report that offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Ventilator market. The data is gathered through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals. The global Medical Ventilators Market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The demand for Medical Ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the Medical Ventilator market.

The evolutions of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable Medical Ventilators are gathering considerable momentum among end-users, thereby boosting the market demand. However, a cost-prohibitive of maintenance of Medical Ventilators, its detrimental effects on infants, and difficulties pertaining to the usage of the equipment may create hindrances in the Medical Ventilator market demand in the upcoming years.

A growing population of people smoking tobacco (both active and passive), as well as rapid urbanization and growing level of the population, are causative of accelerating growth of the market. The pollution of air obstructs air passage causing asthma, reduced lung function, and reactive airways dysfunction syndrome, and tobacco smoking lead to hyper-responsiveness of air passage, thereby creating a need for Medical Ventilators to give relief to ailing patients.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

ResMed Inc

Allied Healthcare Products

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Medical

Zoll Medical

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Schiller

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd

Philips Healthcare

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By interface, non-invasive ventilation is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of benefits such as decreased cost, ease of use, easy availability outside of the intensive care unit setting, and ability to interrupt therapy for breaks enables easier mechanical support weaning, among others.

By type, infant/neonatal Medical Ventilators are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Neonatal Medical Ventilators provide bias flow or a constant flow of conditioned gas through the breathing circuit to produce positive pressure enabling accurate flow at the airway opening, ascertaining the fast response time, and requisite sensitivity.

By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.

The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult/Pediatric Medical Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Medical Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

Benefits of Purchasing Global Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

