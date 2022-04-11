Animal Model Market Statistics, Share, Size, Growth, Trends & Key Companies, Forecast To 2030

Reports And Data

Trend – Increasing demand for mice models for laboratory tests, clinical research, as well as educational purposes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal model market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth in drug discovery and development in pharmaceutical sector, along with increasing use of animal models in basic and applied research, are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mice models for laboratory tests, clinical research, as well as for educational purposes, is expected to support revenue growth of the global animal model market in the near future.

Rising demand for drugs, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies against emerging diseases has led to increased use of animal models for research & development processes. Mice models are widely used in pharmaceutical as well as biotechnological institutions, due to their small size, average to small span of life and reproductive cycle, and ease of genetic manipulation. The similarity of organ systems of mice with humans also makes them an essential component for drug development and screening, which is increasing demand for mice as an animal model and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Demand for mice models is rising to avoid risking human lives for clinical trials or drug screening tests, which is expected to support market revenue growth. Additionally, implementation of government regulations in some countries to perform toxicity tests in non-primate organisms during drug development, due to non-primates being a relatively safer option than humans, is leading to increasing demand for animal models. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the global animal model market over the forecast period.

However, there are certain challenges while using animal models that could hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. Animal welfare organizations in various countries throughout the world have raised concerns against using animals as models for scientific experiments that are more than often lethal or permanently damage the organism's normal functioning. Moreover, scientific evidence also claims that animals are capable of suffering just as humans do. This has created challenges in keeping up with the regular supply of animal models to its end users, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Animal Model Market:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Trans Genic Inc., genOway, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Envigo, Inotiv Inc., Janvier Labs, and Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (Ingenious).

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Animal Model Market Segmentation:

Species Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rats

Mice

Rabbits

Canines

Zebrafish

Mini-pigs

Sheep

Goat

Horse

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drug Discovery and Development

Basic and Applied Research

Academic Learning

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Academic

Others

Global Animal Model Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Animal Model market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Animal Model market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Animal Model market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

