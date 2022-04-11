Sorting Cash Machine Market Size Worth $1.98Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The sorting cash machine market size is expected to grow from $1.53 Billion in 2021 to $1.98 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021–2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Sorting Cash Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Banknote Sorter and Coins Sorter) and Application (Bank, Supermarkets, and Others)”, the global sorting cash machine market growth is driven by increasing penetration of supermarkets in developing countries, technological advancements in sorting cash machine, benefits offered by these machines, and rising demand from healthcare, gaming, banks, retail outlets, and other public places.





Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Sorting Cash Machine Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022922/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.53 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1.98 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 146 No. Tables 61 No. of Charts & Figures 58 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Sorting Cash Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Giesecke & Devrient, De La Rue, Julong, Toshiba, Glory Global Solutions, GRGBanking, Laurel, Cummins-Allison, Bcash Electronics, and Kisan are among the key players operating in the market. In addition to these players, several other prominent companies, such as sinic electronics and Adity systems Incorporated, are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential sorting cash machine market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00022922/







In 2021, CPI and Fintaris Payment Solutions announced their partnership to enable cash automation across the Middle East. The expansion of Paypod pay stations gives the region's businesses the ability to offer an improved customer experience.

In 2020, CPI relaunched the Crane BevMAX machine portfolio in the US to comply with new energy standards established by the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA). This is a part of a green initiative to provide vending operators with cleaner solutions in their vending machine operation.

The global sorting cash machine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America led the sorting cash machine market with a revenue share of 35.80% in 2020. The promising market growth in this region is ascribed to the presence of multiple sorting cash machine providers. Players such as Cummins Allison; Laurel Bank Machines Co., Ltd; and Cash Processing Solutions have their footprints in North America. These companies are addressing the business requirements of supermarkets, banks, and other users. Further, the presence of many banks in the region, especially in the US, is another prevailing factor boosting the sorting cash machine market growth.





Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00022922







Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the sorting cash machine market during the forecast period because of emerging economies such as China, India, and Australia. The number of supermarkets present in countries such as Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and China is enormously high, which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for sorting cash machine market players. Additionally, the presence of significant note counting machine brands in India, such as Smars, VMS, Gobbler, SToK, and Swaggers, is expected to contribute to the sorting cash machine market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the demand and supply of sorting cash machines in APAC are progressing at the same pace.

The North America sorting cash machine market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region is characterized by the presence of high GPD per capita, vast industrialization, favorable economic policies, a high inclination toward the adoption of advanced technologies, and a high rate of digitization across the region. In recent years, commercial banks in North America benefited from considerable economic tailwinds. On the volume side, deposits and balances increased by about 5% CAGR as businesses converted to volume-based, thereby increasing profits into cash. Net-interest margins widened dramatically across loans and deposits, with banks reporting 10 to 20% rises. As a result, expansion has been widespread, with most North American commercial banks posting impressive performance in recent years. Banks expect that technological advancements will enable them to provide customers with a speedier, more transparent experience. However, a significant percentage of their resources must be devoted to security, compliance, and other industry-specific criteria, allowing non-banks or financial service providers not regulated by the banking industry to thrive. With North America's thriving banking sector, cash sorting machines are rising to cut down on wait times and improve bank infrastructure. As a result, the sorting cash machines market is growing.





Buy Premium Copy of Sorting Cash Machine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022922/







Sorting Cash Machine Market: Type Overview

The sorting cash machine market, by type, is bifurcated into banknote sorter and coins sorter. Sorters go through several steps to process the cash. The bills are identified, validated, and sorted according to the requirements.

















Browse Adjoining Reports:

ATM Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (Brown Label ATM, White Label ATM, and Bank Owned ATM); Type (Cash Deposit, Cash Dispenser, Smart ATM, Others)

Digital Banking Platform Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); Type (Corporate Banking and Retail Banking)

Digital Banking Multichannel Integration Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service); Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); Application (Customer Relationship Management, Account Management, Fraud Detection, Others) and Geography

Digital Payment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, and Others)

Banking And Payment Smart Card Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Contact Card, Contactless Card); Application (Financial Transaction, Physical Access Control, Communication, Government Programs, Information Security, Transportation, Retail and Loyalty, Others) and Geography

Payment Gateway Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Hosted Payment Gateway, Non-Hosted Payment Gateway, Direct Payment Gateway and Platform Based Payment Gateway); and Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise)

Payment Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution, Service) ; Enterprise-Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) ; Industry Vertical (Retail and E-commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

Mobile Money Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Mode of Transaction (Mobile Apps, QR Codes, Point of Sale, Mobile Banking, Others); Payment Type (Person to Person, Business to Person, Person to Business, Business to Business); Application (Bill Payments, Money Transfers, Travel and Ticketing, Merchandise and Coupons, Others) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: