Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Higher prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, dementia, liver disease, diabetes and chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is forecasted to grow from USD 6.16 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.97 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population, chronic diseases, and premature births, high spending on health care and high demand for home care.

Increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, the leading disease-causing death, has driven the enteral formula market. Continuous clinical trials show the growth of new developments in products. Another key factor that positively impacts the growth of tube feeds is the increasing number of new product launches.

The enteral tube feeding is used for the administration of nutrients through the intestine or the stomach through the tubes and this applies to those patients who are unable to meet the nutrient requirements or are unable to orally consume nutrients. Various types of tubes, such as nasojejunal tube, nasogastric tube, gastrostomy and jejunostomy, are available for enteral formula feeding.

Large varieties of formulas are available to feed a person in enteral procedures, selection of a particular method for a person, who is not suitable for such a formula, results in various side effects. Few people are allergic to specific proteins, fatty acids (milk and lactose, maize, eggs, tree nuts, soy, fish, and others) and are required to take formulas that are appropriate for their condition. Consequently, complexity in selecting the right method reduces market growth.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Victus Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Global Health Product Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Hormel Foods, LLC (US), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Enteral Feeding Formulas market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Standard Formula

Specialty Formula

Blenderized Formula

Elemental Formula

Semi-Elemental Formula

Polymeric Formula

Fiber Supplemented Formula

Others

Age (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Adult

Infants

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Powder

Liquid

Others

Flavor (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Vanilla

Strawberry

Butter pecan

Unflavored

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Oncology

Neurology

Diabetes

Critical care

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

