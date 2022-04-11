Oxycodone Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast To 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 5.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends Increasing use of oxycodone in treatment of chronic non-malignant pain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oxycodone market size is expected to reach USD 7.49 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising focus on efficient management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients, increasing application of opioid therapy to manage chronic pain associated with severe illnesses, and availability of robust pipeline of oxycodone-based therapeutics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing accessibility and availability of over-the-counter oxycodone oral solutions is another key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Oxycodone is an opioid agonist that has been clinically used since 1917 for the treatment and management of cancer-related pain and chronic non-cancer related pain. Oxycodone works by binding to a receptor, inhibiting adenylyl-cyclase, hyperpolarizing neurons, and decreases excitability. Oxycodone has been widely administered through oral route but can also be administered through different routes such as intramuscularly, subcutaneously, intravenously, and rectally. Introduction of controlled-release oxycodone has boosted its use in chronic non-malignant pain. Oxycodone is preferred for pain management owing to its higher bioavailability as compared to morphine. Over 60-80% of the oxycodone dose retains its analgesic properties and has been widely used in treatment of osteoarthritis pain and chronic low back pain. Oxycodone is one of the most commonly prescribed opioid across the globe and this has been boosting demand for it and is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Oxycodone crosses the blood brain barrier and causes euphoria and high-like feeling among oxycodone users. They are also prone to tamper with the drugs to inhale or inject it intravenously. Increasing incidence of oxycodone dependence and side effects and risks associated with oxycodone use such as overdose and death are some key factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Endo International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical, Impax Laboratories, and Indivior.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Oxycodone market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Oxycodone Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Short-acting Oxycodone

Long-acting Oxycodone

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Rectal

Intranasal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

De-addiction

Pain Management

Cancer Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management

Osteoarthritis Pain Management

Other Pain Management

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

