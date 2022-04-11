Waterproofing Systems Market Report Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing R&D to produce high performance and cost-effective waterproofing membranes is driving growth of the global waterproofing systems market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The waterproofing systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 82.29 Billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of waterproofing systems to increase the life and durability of structures. Adoption of waterproofing systems has been increasing significantly to safeguard buildings in flood-prone areas. The increasing need to prevent mold and mildew from getting into walls and floorspaces of buildings and structures is driving demand for deployment of waterproofing systems across commercial sectors. Moreover, deployment of waterproofing systems reduces building maintenance costs and helps to maintain property value.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Waterproofing Systems market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Waterproofing Systems market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Waterproofing Systems industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Key players in the market that have been profiled in the report include BASF SE, Fosroc, SIKA AG, Soprema Inc., GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Tremco, Pidilite Industries, and Bostik.

Key Highlights of Report

The commercial segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Adoption of high performance and cost-effective waterproofing membranes, in commercial buildings in increasing, and in turn driving revenue growth of this segment.

The waterproofing membranes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the waterproofing systems market in 2019. The high performance and elasticity of waterproofing membranes help in the prevention of cracks, and as a result of these benefits, adoption of waterproofing membranes across the commercial sector has been increasing rapidly in the recent past.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global waterproofing systems market in 2019. Rapid urbanization and growth of the construction sector in developing economies in the region are factors expected to continue to drive demand for waterproofing systems.

Emergen Research has segmented the global waterproofing systems market on the basis of application, end-use, type, and region:

Application Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roofing & walls

Waste & water management

Building Structures

Roadways

Others

End-use Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial infrastructure development

Type Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Waterproofing chemicals

Waterproofing membranes

Integral systems

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

