Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The expanding use of blood cell analyzers in diagnosing blood transfusion-transmitted infections globally is fuelling the market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market is estimated to reach USD 914.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing number of age-related ailments such as liver, kidney, and heart along with an increase in the aging population worldwide. Lead poisoning and sickle cell disease are the reason for increased clinical testing in labs in various regions, which leads to the predominance of blood-related disorders such as hereditary spherocytosis, identification of abnormal hemoglobin’s, cytochemistries on blood and bone marrow, and chronic granulomatous disease. These factors are further expected to drive the market.

Hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzer are frequently used in the determination of the health condition of a person by examining fluid body samples like blood and urine. The enhanced preference for preventive healthcare has encouraged the demand for early detection and treatment of age-related health conditions, which in turn, will increase the growth of hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzers market in the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest share of 22.30% in 2020, driven by factors such as the presence of world-class healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced practice, a high number of people with blood related problems, higher spending, strict guidelines and appearance of leading industry players in the region. The dominance of the regional market is mainly associated with the rising demand for blood cell analyzers in several clinical settings. The U.S. will boost the North America industry due to the increasing predominance of age-related ailments such as liver, kidney, and heart copulated with the growing geriatric population. Adoption of new technologies will further propel the growth of the hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzer market.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Prokan Electronics Inc., MultiSciences, Biotech, Jinan bolai, Labnovation technologies, Boule Diagnostics AB, DIRUI Industrial, PeproTech (BioGems) and Suzhou Coming.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Less than 500 ml

500-2000 ml

2000 ml

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Diagnostic centers

Bio technology companies

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Clinical

Analytical research

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

