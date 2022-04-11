Submit Release
Commemorative envelope of“World Stamp Festival Stamp Show 2022”

MACAU, April 11 - “World Stamp Festival Stamp Show 2022” will be held in Tokyo, Japan, during 22nd to 24th April 2022. To commemorate this Exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the commemorative envelopes, and have authorized the local philatelic agent to officially represent and provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service on site of the exhibition.

For the convenience of the philatelist, the commemorative envelope with stamp priced at MOP5.50 will also be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office starting from 22nd April 2022.

You may send your mail of this cancelled commemorative envelope during period *:

Philatelic Shop at General Post Office:

22nd April

9:00 – 17:30

* No commemorative postmark cancellation service will be provided in Macao.

