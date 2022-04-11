PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release April 10, 2022 "It's a thankless job but no regrets for PRRD," says Bong Go as he reassures that the President remains fit and focused on serving the Filipinos until the last day of his term Senator Christopher "Bong" Go guaranteed that although the burden of the presidency has taken a toll on President Rodrigo Duterte's health, the latter is in good condition and will continue serving the Filipino people until the last day of his term. In an ambush interview after the opening of the Center for Thoracic and Critical Care Medicine at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) in San Juan City on Thursday, April 7, Senator Go, being the President's aide for more than 20 years, cited how President Duterte has been working non-stop and has been only focused on serving the Filipinos even until the last days of his term. Go also shared how the duties of the head of state really drained President Duterte both physically and mentally. The senator then underscored that it is only normal for the President to feel tired after years of being a public servant. "During his presidency, talagang piniga siya. Ibig sabihin, mentally, physically and health wise, talagang piniga," Go emphasized. "Kapag isa kang Pangulo, talagang pipigain ka talaga. It's a thankless job pero no regret po si Pangulo dahil ito na ang huling chapter ng kanyang buhay, ibinuhos na nya sa Pilipino. So kahit na medyo... humihina na, at his age, 77 years old... tuloy pa rin ang kanyang pagseserbisyo," he expressed. President Duterte was previously seen visiting Cardinal Santos Medical Center, which had raised concerns about his health. Go then mentioned that the President only prioritizes his health to ensure that he will be able to serve the country well. He likewise reassured Filipinos that there is nothing to worry about with PRRD's health as the doctors of CSMC have been looking after the latter to ensure that he is physically fit and well to continue carrying out the heavy responsibilities of his office. "Yung nabalitaan n'yong pumunta dito, normal po na pupunta dito ang Pangulo because 77 years old (na siya). Kailangan na pong magpacheck up," said Go. "Kaya inaalagaan po ng Cardinal Santos ang ating Pangulo. Lahat ng mga doktor natin dito, especially Dra. Agnes (del Rosario) po, inalagaan talaga nila si Pangulo and with that, nakapagpatuloy po ang ating Pangulo sa kanyang tungkulin bilang Presidente," he expressed. "Physically (fit) to finish his term? Oo, kaya pa and beyond. Oo, in good condition kaya nga sabi ko papasalamat tayo sa Cardinal Santos at kay doktora din po for taking care of his (PRRD's) health," Go added. When asked to elaborate regarding the President's health status, Go cited that he is no medical expert, advising that it is best to get statements from the President's doctors instead. Meanwhile, the senator maintained that he does not know who among the presidential candidates President Duterte will endorse, if any. "I cannot speak on behalf of the President. Nasa kanya na po 'yan. Antayin na lang natin kung anong sasabihin niya sa mga susunod na araw. Ako naman po as PDP-Laban, pumirma na po ako kung sino pong sinusuportahan ng aming partido. Kung kay Presidente naman — sa kanyang personal choice — hindi ko po masasagot kung sino po ang kanyang sinabi na 'mamanukin'," he reiterated.