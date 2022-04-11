Medical Image Analytics Market Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Medical Image Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global Medical Image Analytics Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Medical Image Analytics market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Image Analytics market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, unusual incidents in the pharmaceutical industry, and a rise in government and private financing are driving the demand for the market.

Medical Image Analytics Market Size – USD 2.53 billion in 2019, Medical Image Analytics Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Medical Image Analytics Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the chronic diseases they experience, is projected to fuel growth in the demand for medical imaging equipment. However, exorbitant premiums are associated with medical imaging tests combined with restricted access to the necessary infrastructure that impedes the growth of the medical imaging devices markets.

The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Medical Image Analytics market.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Medical Image Analytics market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Medical Image Analytics market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The cardiology application is the major contributor to the Medical Image Analytics Market. The cardiology application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 24.5% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular and congenital cardiac disease and growing policy funding to increase healthcare quality.

North America dominated the market for Medical Image Analytics in 2019, attributable to the existence of well-established healthcare facilities with specialized testing equipment in this area and favorable policies to promote the adoption of healthcare IT. North America region held approximately 38.0% of the market, followed by Europe.

Key participants include Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the basis of modality, end-use, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Mammography

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

