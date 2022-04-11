Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Growth in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry is guided by the high probability of chromosomal anomalies with elevated maternal age, increased demand for non-invasive procedures over invasive approaches, enhanced NIPT reimbursement scenario and increased understanding of NIPT.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size – USD 3.08 Billion in 2019, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.

Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/16

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). NIPT enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes.

Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

The NGS technology, along with cfDNA research, has paved the way for the identification of chromosomal aberrations with growing efficiency and lowering expense. The high-risk testing industry is crowded, and continued rivalry is likely to result in substantial declines in the retail sales price of such tests. The prevalence of such studies can be improved with reduced costs in the market for reproductive genetics. The creation of new technology for NIPT is gradually increasing due to the rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive methods

Based on the method, ultrasound detection generated a revenue of USD 0.86 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecasted period due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing coupled with rapid technological developments and groundbreaking acceptance strategies.

The trisomy application is the major contributor to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market. The trisomy application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 45.1% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the high incidence of genetic disorders correlated with trisomy’s, such as Patau syndrome, Down syndrome, and Edward syndrome.

North America dominated the market for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system, the region's production of WGS. The North America region held approximately 48.8% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 25.4% market in the year 2019.

To know more about the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market based on the method, end-use, application, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

.Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Chapter 4: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a discount on the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/16

Related Reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

In-Vitro Fertilization Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs