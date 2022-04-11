Cannabis Market Qualitative Analysis Over Top Manufacturers- Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc, Etc

Emergen Research Logo

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market assessment report on the Cannabis market provides a comprehensive overview of the Cannabis industry for the forecast period 2020 - 2027

The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

There has been a lot of advancement happening in the industry by various key market players to increase market penetration, such as, In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf. The agreement brings together two of Canada’s premier marijuana companies with fully-aligned strategic visions. The company will come together and create a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale. Aurora and MedReleaf teams consider the acquisition to be a vital successful deal in the marijuana industry; low production costs and industry-leading yields can be expected out of this agreement as Aurora’s programmed greenhouses are anticipated to provide industry-leading efficiency and low production costs, delivering sustainably robust margins.

MedReleaf’s high-yield cultivation is expected to enhance productivity further and reduce costs across the combined entity’s facilities and widespread distribution channels in Canada and internationally will help the two companies have established distribution agreements in Canada. Additionally, the organizations have a rapidly growing international footprint through a chain of in-country sales and distribution capabilities and supply and licensing contracts in five continents, including countries such as Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Australia. Both companies are actively involved in initiatives to develop their international activities further.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cannabis Market on the basis of Product Type, Compound, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Cannabis market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Cannabis market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Cannabis market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Cannabis market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Cannabis market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Cannabis market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

