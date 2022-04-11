$44+ Bn Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 9.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market finds that the increase in wide spread of COVID-19 pandemic is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising technological advancements and burgeoning demand for automated solutions, the total Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 44.33 Billion by 2028.



The Global Market accounted for a revenue of USD 26.28 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Furthermore, the growing consumption of online video content across the globe are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes), by System Type (Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material Handling), by Vertical (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Wide Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic to Compel Automation in the Operations

The E-commerce industry across the globe was booming even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but since 2020 it has witnessed immense growth in B2C and B2B sectors. This is accredited to the enormous increase in the number of online shopping transactions following the breakout of COVID-19. Consumer preferences are ever-changing and have turned to internet purchasing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's implementation of social distancing rules, lockdowns, and other precautions. Business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce have risen dramatically as a result of this. Online sales of medications, household items, and food have all seen an upsurge in B2C sales. However, such rapid expansion in the e-commerce industry has put enormous pressure on companies to acquire and deliver a large number of products in a short period of time. As a result, e-commerce players are expected to automate their operations in order to maintain efficiency and accuracy.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Automated Material Handling Equipment market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 26.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 44.33 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/0

Benefits of Purchasing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

By Product-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Robots

ASRS

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

WMS

AGV

By System type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Unit Load Material Handling

Bulk Load Material Handling

By Vertical-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

3PL

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Region- (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea



Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Qatar

UAE



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444

Advancing Technology and Burgeoning Demand for Automated Solutions to Promote Market Growth

The rising spread of Industry 4.0, IoT, and industrial automation simplifies the integration of automated equipment into the systems and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for companies to adopt automated material handling systems. Manufacturing needs for a wide range of components and final product assemblies have expanded as a result of the growth of new markets. In order to keep track of manufacturing requirements, this increased demand required increased speed and changes in how materials and tools were handled and transported. With these changes and demands for manufacturing to meet the company's objectives, there was also pressure for expansion and a lack of tolerance among forklift operators, because the job did not always flow smoothly and efficiently. Furthermore, forklift maintenance costs are rising; necessitating sometimes exorbitant spending that put the budget in jeopardy. Forklift operators' unhappiness and demonization are well-known, and there is a rise in the number of collisions between the machines. Automated material handling systems brought an opportunity to optimize the handling process with more accuracy, timely management, and lower ownership/operating costs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the machinery industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing sales via the e-commerce sector in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for durable and nondurable goods are also anticipated to encourage the adoption of automation in material handling.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising awareness related to warehouse automation in economies such as China and India owing to the growing population in the region. Additionally, the increase in emphasis of the leading economies on robotics and automation along with growing e-commerce, automotive, food & beverages, and healthcare industries is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Daifuku

KION

SSI Schaefer

Toyota industries

Honeywell International

Hyster-Yale material handling

Jungheinrich

Hanwha

JBT

Kuka

Beumer

KNAPP

Murata machinery

TGW Logistics

Viastore

Addverb Technologies

Autocrib

Automation logistics

Avancon

Ferreto

Grabit

Invata intralogistics

Invia robotics

Locus robotics

Meiden America



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes), by System Type (Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material Handling), by Vertical (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-065445

Recent Developments:

November, 2021: Daifuku Co., Ltd. and Germany-based AFT Industries AG announced an agreement to form a business partnership aimed at leveraging the material handling expertise of both companies in the automotive industry. Daifuku and AFT will use this mutually beneficial business partnership as a way globally to open channels and secure growing demand and investment from automotive manufacturers for material handling systems.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

How will the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

What is the Automated Material Handling Equipment market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Robots



° ASRS



° Conveyors & Sortation Systems



° Cranes



° WMS



° AGV



• System Type



° Unit Load Material Handling



° Bulk Load Material Handling



• Vertical



° Automotive



° Metals & Heavy Machinery



° Food & Beverages



° Chemicals



° Healthcare



° 3PL



° Semiconductors & Electronics



° Aviation



° E-Commerce



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Asia Pacific



° Europe



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Daifuku



• KION



• SSI Schaefer



• Toyota industries



• Honeywell International



• Hyster-Yale material handling



• Jungheinrich



• Hanwha



• JBT



• Kuka



• Beumer



• KNAPP



• Murata machinery



• TGW Logistics



• Viastore



• Addverb Technologies



• Autocrib



• Automation logistics



• Avancon



• Ferreto



• Grabit



• Invata intralogistics



• Invia robotics



• Locus robotics



• Meiden America Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Smart Polymers Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-polymers-market-1198

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-polymers-market-1198 Graphene Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/graphene-market-1189

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/graphene-market-1189 Activated Carbon Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market-1187

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market-1187 Nanocoatings Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nanocoatings-market-1096

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nanocoatings-market-1096 Top Companies in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:- https://v-mr.biz/automated-material-handling-equipment-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: