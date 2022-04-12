Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to reach USD 4,180.0 Million by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global nucleic acid isolation and purification market covers a comprehensive overview of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing, and expanded biotechnology and medical research are driving the demand for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size – USD 2,370.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends –high demand in the biotechnology and healthcare sector

Key participants include QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.

The persistence of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification systems development for high sample processing has simplified RNA and DNA isolation significantly, thereby creating lucrative market growth channels. Such systems will minimize labor and time costs, improve worker health, laboratory performance, reproducibility, and results in quality.

This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

By type, DNA held the largest nucleic acid isolation and purification market share in 2019. DNA extraction is of immense importance to research genetic reasons for disease and for drugs and diagnostics development. Besides, it is vital for performing forensic science and the detection of viruses and bacteria.

By the method, the magnetic-bead method is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 in nucleic acid isolation and purification market. In contrast with other approaches, this method has become extremely popular with researchers because it utilizes high capabilities in the development of paramagnetic particles for isolating nucleic acids that provide a higher yield and purity.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period because of major investments in public and private fields to research into genomics and precision medicine.

In April 2019, MagMax isolation kits based on magnetic bead technology had been developed by Thermo Fisher. Such kits are used to isolate RNA and DNA in samples of flora, microorganisms, viral and gram-negative bacteria.

Biopharmaceutical products have become increasingly popular with acid products based on nucleic acids, such as small interfering RNAs, DNA vaccines, and antisense oligonucleotides (AS ONs). These products are used as effective instruments for medical professionals to treat genetic, cancer, and contagious diseases through clinical approaches. This has increased the use in the industry of techniques of DNA or RNA insulation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RNA

DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Column-Based

Magnetic Bead-Based

Reagent-Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

