Patient Engagement Solutions Market, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2030

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global patient engagement solutions market covers a comprehensive overview of the Patient Engagement Solutions market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Patient Engagement Solutions market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size – USD 13.49 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trend – Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformations, as it is striving to provide value-based treatment. Patients are increasingly demanding meaningful and personalized experiences from their healthcare providers, and this trend is getting momentum. Patient involvement is a technique that healthcare practitioners are using to improve patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

Although this might seem a positive development, as individuals have the right to review their own medical records, it also raises several security issues. A patient portal might be another way for a hacker or healthcare data thief to get access to a patient's information, and such security concerns can restrict market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Software & hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to continuous development of patient engagement solutions and their expanding applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Electronic solutions are simple to set up and use, and they enable easy access to vital pharmaceutical information, along with allowing healthcare practitioners to share drugs remotely.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), rapid adoption of technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., and CPSI.

This is hampering patient engagement activities in many healthcare organizations, along with limiting the adoption of patient engagement solutions among potential end users. Patient portals are a type of health IT interface that allows patients to access their own Protected Health Information (PHI).

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, functionality, delivery mode, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software & Hardware

Standalone

Integrated

Service

Consulting

Training & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administration

Patient Education

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise Solution

Cloud-based Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home Health Management

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-Patient Health Management

Financial Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Patient Engagement Solutions market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Patient Engagement Solutions industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Patient Engagement Solutions market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Patient Engagement Solutions industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report published by emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Patient Engagement Solutions industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Patient Engagement Solutions market along with crucial statistical data about the Patient Engagement Solutions market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

