Onychomycosis Treatment Market Report 2022- 27 | Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market to reach US$ 4.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2022-2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, disease type, treatment type, drug class, distribution channel.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Industry Definition and Application:

Onychomycosis refers to a fungal infection that causes discoloration, thickening, and separation of the nails. It can be treated through medications, laser therapy, and photodynamic therapies. Its treatment is usually given based on the type of fungus causing infection, the number of affected nail, and the severity of nail involvement.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Onychomycosis is a common nail disorder among senior citizens and athletes caused by organisms, such as dermatophytes, non-dermatophyte molds, and yeasts. This, in confluence with the rising geriatric population, which is highly prone to circulatory disorders and weakened immune system, is strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the increasing number of individuals who use occlusive footwear, shared bathing facilities, and public swimming pools is augmenting the risk of developing onychomycosis and catalyzing the demand for enhanced onychomycosis treatment. In addition to this, the development of water-soluble anti-fungal treatment solutions that can be administered orally is propelling the market growth.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, disease type, treatment type, drug class, distribution channel.

Breakup by Disease Type:

Distal Subungual Onychomycosis

Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis

White Superficial Onychomycosis

Candidal Onychomycosis

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Laser Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

Drug Treatment

Breakup by Drug Class:

Allylamine

Azole

Griseofulvin

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals and Clinics

Online Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Onychomycosis Treatment Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of onychomycosis treatment market leaders, including.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Lumenis Ltd, Moberg Pharma AB, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and The OTC Lab B.V.

