Biosimilars Market Size, Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2030

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and high cost of biologics are expected to drive the market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biosimilars Market size is expected to reach USD 88.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of biosimilars is due to various factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and shortened regulatory approval process. However, complexities in manufacturing may hamper market revenue growth.

Chronic diseases are defined broadly as conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability. Many chronic diseases are caused by a combination of risk factors such as tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, poor nutrition, including diets low in fruits and vegetables and high in sodium and saturated fats, lack of physical activity and excessive alcohol consumption. Hence, to cure chronic diseases, biosimilars are safe and effective medications and this in turn, is driving market growth.

Introduction of biologics has revolutionized the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, but high cost and limited patients access remain hurdles in market revenue growth. Some physicians are also concerned that biosimilars are not similar enough. However, various studies have proven biosimilar’s safety, efficacy, extrapolation and interchangeability characteristics in a wide prospect. A biosimilar is designed to have the same target-binding characteristics as the reference product. The Biologics Price and Competition and Innovation Act was introduced in 2009 and created a shortened pathway for licensing of a biological product that is biosimilar to a reference product in US. However, it is observed that biosimilar market growth is country specific due to differences in the regulatory and reimbursement systems of governments.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Biosimilars Market:

Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Samsung Biologics., Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Biosimilars Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Peptides

Others

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

Global Biosimilars Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

