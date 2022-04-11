Automotive Lightweight Material Market for Electric Vehicles Growth is Accelerated by Revolutionary Steps

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 159.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Increasing sales of EVs

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Lightweight Material market size is expected to reach USD 303.82 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth is attributed to increasing focus on enhancing automotive performance and fuel efficiency. Automotive Lightweight Material, including polycarbonate, polyamide, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), and aluminum aid in reducing weight of vehicles, marine vessels, and aircraft among others, and thus improve fuel-efficiency by decreasing fuel consumption and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, thereby reducing environmental impact. Studies show that around 10.0% reduction in overall vehicle weight would lead to an increase in fuel efficiency of over 5.0%. Also, Automotive Lightweight Material enable more flexibility and novelty in design of aerodynamic shapes, which are normally difficult to realize with materials such as steel, iron, and others.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Lightweight Material market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Automotive Lightweight Material according to the impact of COVID-19.The report on the Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2021, Nexeo Plastics, which is a firm engaged in distribution of thermoplastic resins, made an announcement about entering an agreement with Covestro AG for distribution of Polycarbonate/ABS filament used in 3D printing.

Among the product type segments, the plastics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising awareness pertaining to deterioration of the ecosystem by GHG emissions and rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are factors fueling steady demand for plastics. Use of plastics in automotive and aircraft manufacturing aids in improving fuel efficiency and gives added design freedom and flexibility. Also, plastics find extensive use in the packaging industry as it enables reduced total weight of various packaged products.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high demand for Automotive Lightweight Material from developing countries such as China and India. Increasing sales of vehicles, especially EVs, are key factors contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players such as SABIC and Toray Industries is expected to boost demand for Automotive Lightweight Material in Asia Pacific.

Among the application segments, aerospace segment revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding pollution caused by aircraft emission is resulting in continuous efforts by major players in the aviation industry to increase fuel efficiency by reducing aircraft weight through use of more Automotive Lightweight Material in component manufacturing. Apart from aiding in reducing carbon footprint of the aviation industry, lightweight aircraft help to improve flight performance, offer higher structural strength and stiffness, and enable better acceleration.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, SABIC, PPG Industries Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Solvay SA, Alcoa Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Novelis Inc., and Covestro AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive Lightweight Material market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastics

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Others

Metals

Aluminum

High Strength Steel

Titanium

Others

Composites

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Others

Elastomers

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Automotive Lightweight Material market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automotive Lightweight Material market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automotive Lightweight Material market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market.

Key Coverage of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Automotive Lightweight Material market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Lightweight Material market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

