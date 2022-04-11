Directed Energy Weapons Market: Extensive rise in investment, Defense, Homeland Security and intelligence bodies

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 13.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the directed energy weapons (DEW) and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

Additionally, growing incidences in the cross-border conflicts, asymmetry in the warfare, higher inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology & updating them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system or drone destroyers are expected to create a huge enforcement into the market as more and more countries are deliberately developing & investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system to use against drones or UAVs.

The global market landscape of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Directed Energy Weapons Market segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Solid-state Laser

Chemical Laser

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

High-Power Sonic (HPS)

Particle Beam

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Gun Shot

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Non-lethal

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 Meters

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) by Players

4 Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) by Regions

4.1 Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Benefits of Purchasing Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report:

Finally, all aspects of the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

