Food Certification Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2027

Food Certification Market Size – USD 4.36 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Adulteration in foods and beverages

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food certification market is projected to reach value of USD 6.90 billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market.

Food certification has been essential in resolving critical issues related to supply chain in the food sector. The certification helps in growth of the economy of a nation through imports and exports.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Food Certification industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Food Certification market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Food Certification market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats..

In the North America region, the regulatory bodies, via audits, follow-ups, and surveys, make sure that companies operating in the alcohol production sector must mandatorily follow the food management processes, rules, and regulations. The U.S. FDA's strict guidelines and regulations make the manufacturer or producer follow them obligatorily.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Food Certification market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Food Certification market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

