Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028

Increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence across the globe coupled with ongoing research and development is expected to stimulate market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy market was valued at USD 56.45 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 98.63 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.25 percent. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy has come up as the treatment of choice in most congenital heart disease patients with degeneration of a previous right ventricular outflow tract repair. To avoid the need for repeat median sternotomy procedures, less invasive catheter-based interventions to treat pulmonary valve dysfunction have been developed over time.

The global market is driven by the rising incidence of congenital heart diseases and increasing awareness associated with TPV Therapy. For instance, in the United States, the incidence of congenital heart defects ranges between 4 to10 cases per 1,000, clustering around 8 cases per 1,000 live births. Continental variations in birth prevalence have been observed, from about 6.9 cases per 1000 births in Europe to 9.3 cases per 1000 births in Asia. However, the relationship between valve size and balloon waist may reflect selection and procedural bias, which is likely to hinder the market growth

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Cryolife Inc, and Venus Medtech.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Balloon expanded

Self-expanded Transcatheter Valve

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report.

