Blockchain AI Market Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain AI Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain and AI have progressed into leading technologies that can power innovations in almost all industries. They are being used together to enhance everything from healthcare record sharing to food supply chain logistics and financial security.

They help in building and organizing massive databases, performing tasks in less time, and strengthening cyber security. Blockchain AI is an enabler of data monetization, which is one of the primary driving factors for the market. The Blockchain AI is witnessing an increased adoption among enterprises. A growing adoption of cloud-based security by the companies will provide growth opportunity to the market.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Blockchain AI industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/408

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Blockchain AI market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Blockchain AI market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.

Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.

The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .

Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/408

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Other

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Blockchain AI market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Blockchain AI market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/408

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Blockchain AI Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/408

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Connected Agriculture Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058710/connected-agriculture-market-to-flourish-with-an-impressive-cagr-during-2021-2028

Managed DNS Service Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058424/managed-dns-service-market-projected-to-gain-significant-value-by-2028

Video Content Analytics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058219/video-content-analytics-market-professional-survey-and-in-depth-analysis-research-report-foresight-to-2028

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566058217/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-overview-highlighting-major-drivers-trends-growth-and-demand-report-2020-2027

Signal Conditioning Modules Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057983/signal-conditioning-modules-market-projected-to-witness-vigorous-expansion-by-2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.