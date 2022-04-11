Gamma Probe Device Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Dilon Technologies, Inc., Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc.

Gamma Probe Device

Gamma probe device enables surgeons to identify radio-labelled tissue during pre-operation and intra-operation for radio guided diagnosis and surgery.

Gamma Probe Device Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Gamma Probe Device also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Gamma probe device is used to recognize radio-labelled tissue during pre-operation and intra-operation for radio guided diagnosis and surgery. It helps in locating tissues such as tumors, parathyroid glands, and lymph nodes, within the human body and in making smaller incisions in these body parts. Gamma probe device are available in three forms – handheld, table-top, and trolley mounted. Gamma probe devices are widely used in sentinel node biopsy in order to determine whether a tumor has metastasized or spread to new locations. These biopsies use a radioisotope called Technetium-99m. The carrier substance or radionuclide used as tracer for gamma probe device include Technetium-99m or Nano colloid or sestamibi.

Increasing launch of new products to augment the market growth

Key players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. This in turn is expected to boost growth of the global gamma probe device market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2016, Dilon Technologies, Inc., a medical solutions provider, introduced new purple Navigator 2.0 gamma probe system for sentinel lymph node biopsy. The system is laced with features such as wireless, simple to operate, exceptional extended life, and the ergonomic stainless steel probes, that can be sterilized by major sterilization methods. Moreover, in 2016, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) developed a wireless handle-held, and light weight gamma probe, that can detect cancer cells and suspicious lymph nodes during surgery.

Major players operating in the global gamma probe device market include, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Ziteo Inc., Intramedical Imaging, LLC, Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., and Wake Medical Ltd.

Emerging use of gamma probes in tumor detection is also contributing to market growth. For inatance, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), parathyroid detection is growing fast, while the intraoperative use of gamma probes for direct tumor detection is just emerging.

Moreover, high incidence of cancer is also expected to contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer is most common cancer worldwide in females and second most common cancer of all, with around 1,671,000 new cases diagnosed in 2012. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of invasive thyroid cancer was 13.5 in 2009, which increased to 14.5 per 100,000 in 2014. Moreover, according to Breast Cancer Organization, 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018 and as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women were present in the country with the history of breast cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer incidence rates in the U.K. are estimated to be the 6th highest in Europe. According to National Institute of Health, the number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis reached nearly 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024. Such scenario is expected to boost growth of the gamma probe device market.

Another factor boosting growth of the market is increasing number of cancer surgeries. For instance, according to article published in 2015 of The Lancet Oncology, of the 15·2 million new cases of cancer in 2015, over 80% of cases will need surgery. The article also estimates global annual number of surgical procedures to be 45 million by 2030. Moreover, according to State of California, the number of cancer surgeries performed in hospitals, January–September 2015, were – 677 bladder surgery, 2,111 brain, 19,914 breast, 5,456 colon, 264 esophagus, 952 liver, 2,508 lung, 656 pancreas, 4,474 prostate, 1,698 rectum, and 744 stomach.

Gamma Probe Device Market - Taxonomy

By Modality

Mobile

Standalone

By Application

Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping

Parathyroid Surgery

By End Users

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

