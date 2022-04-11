Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Analysis & Forecasts To 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Endoscopic Operative Devices market is expected to reach USD 11.35 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endoscopy has also gained importance for minimally invasive surgeries. For instance: Over the years, endoscopic spine surgeries have witnessed a rising trend. In case of this surgery, patients are provided with quicker recovery and less pain than traditional spine surgery. Moreover, other benefits such as minimal or no blood loss, faster recovery and preservation of spinal mobility have also led to a wider acceptance of this method.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgery among patients in the U.S. is also likely to stimulate market growth. The demand has almost doubled in the UK centers over the last 5 years. Similarly, in the U.S., the National Health Statistics Report for 2017 suggested that the most frequently performed procedures in the country included endoscopy of the large intestine which accounted for around 4 million and endoscopy of the small intestine which was around 2.2 million.

There has been rise in the investments for Endoscopic surgeries as well as into the respective diagnostic equipment. For instance, in September 2016, Beacon Hospital invested over €34 million in new diagnostic equipment and world-class Endoscopy, Oncology and Urology Facilities.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc. Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc , Cook Medical, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Endoscopic Operative Devices market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Energy Systems

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Access Devices

Operative Hand Instruments

Others (Insufflation Devices, Wound Protectors, Snares)

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Urology/Gynecology Surgeries

ENT Surgeries

Neuro/Spinal Surgeries

Laparoscopy Surgeries

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

