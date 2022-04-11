Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market for Food Industry Worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027 - by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for clean water, are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals facilities over the forecast period.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Siemens collaborated with Acciona in order to create a Digital Twin to improve water treatment plants. The new technology achieved through this collaboration is used to analyze, optimize, and improve productivity, reducing operating times, and finding faults early.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019 as the water, and wastewater treatment facilities are extensively used by the municipal corporations. The scarcity of freshwater in the developing economies has resulted in the increasing usage of water treatment facilities by municipal corporations.

The chemical segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Chemicals such as coagulants & flocculants are widely used by the municipal corporation to remove the suspended solid particles from the wastewater.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rapid urbanizations and industrializations and increasing investments by public and private organizations for technological advancement of water treatment facilities are expected to drive this segment's growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)

Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)

Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Municipal

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

