Psychic Lisa Adornato to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CAMILLUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If we have lived a good life, and loved people who loved us too, grief will inevitably be part of our life.

To move forward in our lives and our relationships and our careers, we must all confront our grief and the confusion that accompanies grief. Unfortunately, these are not feelings we can resolve rationally. It's our heart, not our heads.

Sharing space with a person in grief is deeply profound, and it requires qualities not everyone shares.

Lisa Adornato is a Psychic, Medium, Psychic Investigator, Empath, Reiki Practitioner offering quality psychic readings from the comfort of your own home.

“My goal is to give my clients whatever they need,” says Lisa. “It could be insight into their career, or their love life or family. It could be connecting with a loved one. I'm just the link in the chain in their path.”

As a psychic medium can commune with the deceased.

“When you're in the presence of someone who loved you unconditionally, you feel that same energy of love,” says Lisa. “Sometimes it looks like a movie. Sometimes I hear their voice in my head. “Before every appointment, I open myself up. I ask, ‘Please allow me to hear, see, feel whatever I need to help this person. Please allow whoever they need to speak with to come forward. Please allow me to communicate and interpret what I am perceiving.”

Prior to embracing her psychic abilities, Lisa was a pharmacist.

“I always saw things and knew things when I was a kid, but I shut it down because it scared my mom,” recalls Lisa. “Still, I have always wanted to help people. That's why I pursued medicine, but the times I was able to really make a difference were few and far between.”

As Lisa progressed further in her pharmacy career, a level of dissatisfaction crept up, and she started to have physical problems as well. So Lisa began to explore alternative therapies, which resurfaced her psychic abilities.

“When I started having physical problems, an alternative healer did breath work with me,” recalls Lisa. “After one appointment, I could move my pain away with my breath. I started meditating for stress relief, and once I committed to it, I became so open, like when I was a kid again. I began to accept myself and resolved to help people in this way. I saw that I could give someone peace of mind, or help them with pain, or guide them toward their own intuition, or commune with a deceased loved one.”

In addition to her work as a psychic and medium, Lisa has worked with law enforcement investigators and private detectives involving missing persons and homicide victims in multiple states.

“My perspective has changed since I got immersed in this work,” says Lisa. “You don't have a soul. You are a soul. You're a spiritual being having a human experience. And when you think of it in those terms, there's nothing to fear.”

