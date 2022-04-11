Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Hit USD 11.22 Billion By 2028 | Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc

Reports And Data

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2020, deployment of multi-factor authentication on all endpoints systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as increased incidences of data breaches across various enterprises

EDR Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.9%, Market Trends-deployment of multi-factor authentication on all endpoints systems

The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 11.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Endpoint security solutions are emerging due to the evolving rate of attackers and threats faced by various enterprises. Endpoint security vendors are anticipated to implement solutions for advanced attack techniques. Enterprise security systems need to be updated with the developments in endpoint security products, vendors to mitigate the threats that they might face in the future.

This can be mainly associated with increasing technological advancement emergence of IoT, which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) is a cyber-security technology that emphasizes on the need for constant monitoring and provides solutions for advanced threats. Tremendous opportunity for growth awaits the market as it is an emerging technology. Continuous monitoring and identification of the threats are promoted through the application of analytical tools.

Many organizations are still using conventional anti-virus (AV) solutions for endpoint security approach, but most of the enterprises are shifting towards modern, more advanced solutions that are better suited to handle ongoing, rising advanced threats.

North America region is expected to lead the market with the largest share of 26.3% in 2020 due to the growing digitalization rate, adoption of security solutions at a large scale and strict government policies.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1554

The Key players in the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market include Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cybereason Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Deep Instinct Ltd, Digital Guardian, FireEye Inc., Carbon Black Inc., OpenText Corporation, McAfee Inc., EMC Corporation, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Trend Micro Inc., Cybereason Inc., Intel Corporation, Digital Guardian Inc., Guidance Software, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market is estimated to reach USD 11.22 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

• The adoption of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions detection is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

• The services segment is anticipated to grow at the higher rate of 25.3% during the forecast period.

• Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on premise, hybrid and managed.

• The mobile device type segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 25.1% during the forecast period.

• The healthcare end user segment accounts for the largest share of 39.3% in 2020.

• Recently, the largest data breach incident was observed in the healthcare segment.

• APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 25.4% during the forecast period.

• The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising use of technology in the emerging countries like India, China and Japan, along with several initiatives initiated by the government.

• Various players are working on improving the functionality of EDR solutions to mitigate the advanced security threats and data breaches.

• Solar Winds announced the expansion of its security agreement with Solar Winds Endpoint Detection and Response in May 2019, through its alliance with Sentinel One. It is intended to assist MSPs in preventing, detecting, and responding to the newest threats to customer endpoints with registered Behavioral AI.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endpoint-detection-and-response-edr-solutions-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Deployment mode, Type, Organization size, End user and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Solution

• Services

Deployment mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• On-premises

• Hybrid

• Managed

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Workstations

• Mobile Devices

• Servers

• Point of Sale Terminals

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1554

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.