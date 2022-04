Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Hit USD 4.10 Bn, By 2028 | Increasing demand for enhanced comfort & safety feature

Reports And Data

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size – USD 1.56 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 4.4%, Government’s regulations about vehicle noise are fuelling the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for enhanced comfort and safety feature is a prime factor driving the market growth

The global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acoustic materials reduce the strength of the mechanical waves, including sound, ultrasound, vibration, and infrasound in several mediums such as liquid, gas, and solid. These materials, along with implementing active acoustics, also improve thermal insulation, driving comfort, and vehicle safety. In automobiles, the bonnet liners, powertrain, and engine encapsulation are made up of acoustic materials to absorb the engine bay noise. Internal combustion engine (ICE) cars need more acoustic materials for enhanced comfort and improved noise cancellation. Thus a rise in the number of passenger cars is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Noise control engineers extensively use acoustical materials for reduction of Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH).

However, to select and apply these materials efficiently, which are available in various types commercially, the specific properties of these materials need to be known. Well organized standards exist for such features to be implemented in the industry. Factors such as the initiation of stringent regulatory norms about transportation noise for ICE, electric & hybrid vehicles and growing customer preference for improved cabin comfort and luxury characteristics are anticipated to encourage the growth of this market.

However, the rising usage of used & rental acoustic testing devices, high investment, and fluctuating costs of raw materials are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and it accounts for the largest share of 51.3% of the market in 2020. Steady economic growth, rising focus on automobiles, advancements related to acoustic materials, and government regulations about vehicle noise have raised the demand for the market in the region. The largest market share in this region can be attributed to the presence of leading players like 3M (US), BASF (Germany), and Dow Chemical (US).

Key participants include BASF SE, DuPont, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Sika, Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V.,Huntsman International LLC., Bayer AG, Owen corning, johns Manville, Rockwool international, fletcher insulation and Knauff insulation, Thomas net, Sounddown corp., Victrex, USA., Fabri-Tech components,Inc.,Johnson bros, Roll Forming Co., Heubach Corporation, U.S. Rubber Supply Co., Tex Tech Industries

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The automotive industry uses acoustic materials to reduce or eliminate the results of exterior noise generated by the vehicle, mainly the noise from exhaust, engine, and tire.

• Moreover, automotive insulations have improved with lightweight acoustic, high-performance, and thermal solutions to decrease the overall weight of the vehicle.

• It helps to keep the vehicle in line with the current refinement standards while reducing the weight of the insulation system significantly as a whole.

• Using these methods not only decreases the noise, but also provides moisture protection, expert assembly, and manufacturing assistance.

• Plastic foams, mainly polypropylene blend and polyester materials, are usually used in the insulation system of the vehicle.

• PU (polyurethane) is widely used in interior components, cushion foams, and other lightweight automotive parts to foster fuel & energy savings.

• It is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.

• It is the most extensively used type in acoustic materials. Moreover, this material is advantageous in terms of noise absorption and preferred to other traditional acoustic materials such as PVC and textiles.

• Most OEMs in advanced and emerging countries are using this type because of their proven performance.

• Based on Component, the market can be segmented into Engine Encapsulation, Door Trim, Arch Liner, Dash, Fender &, Floor Insulator, Trunk Trim and Parcel Tray.

• Door trim component is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

• The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users.

• Various companies are also involved in numerous mergers & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share.

• These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

• LyondellBasell, one of the leading players, presented a Softell Textile material for automotive interior applications in August 2017.

• This Softell Textile is a cost-effective material, and it also enhances the touch and feel as opposed to real textile fabrics or technical polymers.

• This material providing enhanced acoustical properties can be useful for door panels and other interior applications.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market on the basis of Component, Vehicle type, Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Engine Encapsulation

• Door Trim

• Arch Liner

• Dash

• Fender & Floor Insulator

• Trunk Trim

• Parcel Tray

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• ICE

• EV

Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) & Textile

• Fiberglass

• Arylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Regional Outlook (2020-2028 Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Automotive Acoustic Materials Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Automotive Acoustic Materials industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Automotive Acoustic Materials market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.