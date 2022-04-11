Third-party streaming TV aggregation platforms such as Roku and Dangbei will be the big trend
Third-party streaming TV aggregation platforms such as Roku and Dangbei will be the big trend.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Parks Associates report, "Data-Based Video Service Decisions," shows that 36% of OTT streaming subscribers (approximately 32 million U.S. households) are "service switchers," i.e., those who have switched and resubscribed to a streaming service multiple times in the past 12 months.
Parks Associates found that all the ways subscribers interact with OTT streaming services, from subscriptions to platform usage, are rapidly diversifying. In early markets, households could subscribe directly through the OTT provider's website, but between Q1 2020 and Q3 2021, the percentage of households subscribing directly through OTT streaming sites declined from 41% to 29%, and instead, U.S. household subscribers are taking multiple routes to subscribe to video, including through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and other streaming aggregation platforms. With the rise of various streaming apps, the fragmentation of platforms and content is severely impacting the consumer experience, and streaming aggregation platforms will be the trend, with streaming video heading to replicate the path of the news space and music streaming, and streaming aggregation platforms like Roku transforming the TV operating system and the way streaming media is viewed.
As the largest streaming TV aggregation platform in the U.S., Roku enables one-stop viewing by aggregating all streaming channels (currently in the form of an app) in one place. As of today, Roku has 8000+ streaming channels on its platform, including global streaming channels such as Netflix, Youtube TV, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, CNN, Fox News, NBA, and more. At the same time, Roku is the largest streaming device manufacturer and smart operating system (OS) provider in the U.S. Roku streaming media players account for about 49% of the U.S. streaming media device market, and 38% of smart TVs sold in the U.S., including TCL, Sharp, and Philips, use Roku's OS.
Related data shows that by the end of 2021, there will be 60.1 million active users on the Roku platform, an increase of 8.9 million active users from 2020. With the growth of active users on the Roku platform, the number of hours streamed on the Roku platform also increased, reaching 73.2 billion hours of Roku streaming in 2021, an increase of 14.4 billion hours year-over-year; and Roku’s average revenue per user (ARPU) of $41.03, an increase of 43% year-on-year.
In China, in addition to the TV platforms built by the five major TV manufacturers, the third-party Internet TV platform Dangbei has the largest market share.
Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is the home base of both Alibaba and Dangbei Network and is an innovative city full of a humanistic atmosphere and technological dynamics. As a TOP 3 enterprise in the intelligent projection industry, Dangbei always insists on quality development and stands at the height of high-quality and sustainable development of the industry, taking the initiative to respond and join hands to carry out actions to jointly lead the development of the intelligent projection industry. And Dangbei market is one of the well-known smart big screen service providers in China now. It has been deeply engaged in all major segments of the smart big screen field, and its business covers five major sections: websites, software, advertising, hardware, and operating system.
At present, Dangbei is the most similar to Roku in terms of business model development, but is more complete than Roku in terms of ecology; Dangbei has achieved complete connectivity in the field of TV software, TV hardware, and TV system, covering the whole ecology of the domestic Internet TV industry. As the largest third-party Internet TV platform in China, Dangbei's Dangbei Market has more than 3,000 large-screen applications, accounting for more than 30% of the domestic TV application distribution market. In addition to providing its high-quality large-screen applications, such as Haqi Film and TV, Dangbei Education, and Dangbei Fitness, Dangbei also establishes content cooperation with domestic mainstream video platforms. In addition, Dangbei's large-screen hardware business is also developing very strongly, with its Dangbei projection and Dangbei box occupying the position of the top three brands in the domestic smart projection and smart box market.
It is widely reported that Dangbei entered the projector market in 2019. In less than 3 years, the Dangbei projector has firmly established its position as the 2nd Chinese projector. In 2021, Dangbei shifts to the global markets. Its first product that is shown to international projector users is the most powerful flagship projector---Dangbei Mars Pro. Dangbei presents the best products and the highest sincerity to overseas users. Dangbei Mars Pro, the upgraded version of Dangbei X3, is specially designed for overseas users. Maintaining the incredible brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens, it brings 4K resolution and large memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM, ensuring the best viewing experience and most fluent operation. Currently, Dangbei Mars Pro is available on the official site with free shipping in the U.S., Canada, and Taiwan(China).
Meanwhile, Dangbei's self-developed TV operating system, Dangbei OS, provides customized TV operating systems for TV manufacturers through external licensing, including SONY, LG and other global well-known TV manufacturers in the Chinese market sales of smart TVs also use Dangbei OS operating system.
Previously, Roku predicted that the global TV market will be consolidated by third-party streaming TV platforms in the coming years, mainly due to the stronger neutrality of third-party streaming TV platforms. Many streaming apps believe that TV manufacturers' platforms will tend to promote their content and cannot remain neutral, and that third-party streaming TV aggregation platforms such as Roku and Dangbei will be the trend.
