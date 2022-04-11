Polyolefin Catalyst Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global polyolefin catalyst market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Polyolefin Catalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global polyolefin catalyst market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Polyolefin catalyst is a substance used to increase the rate of chemical reaction while synthesizing simple olefins. It is manufactured in solid and liquid forms by combining monomers via a chemical reaction between catalysts. It is extensively used in packaging trays, tubes, fibers, films, battery cases, household products, medical equipment, and injection molded products.

Market Trends:

The growing global population and improving income levels of individuals are positively influencing the demand for household commodities and plastic packaging products. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE) by healthcare professionals to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is positively influencing the market. Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce harmful emission levels during the production process. Besides this, the escalating demand for durable and lightweight materials in the automotive industry to manufacture vehicles with enhanced operational efficiency and minimal fuel consumption is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players.

Breakup by Type:

Ziegler-Natta Catalyst

Single Site Catalyst

Chromium Catalyst

Others

Breakup by Classification:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

Breakup by Application:

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Films

Fibers

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automobile

Construction

Healthcare

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant AG

Honeywell International Inc.

INEOS Capital Limited

Japan Polypropylene Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Sinopec Catalyst Co. Ltd. (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

Toho Titanium Co. Ltd. (JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation)

W. R. Grace

Company and Zeochem AG.

