METALEND FINANCE JOINS HANDS WITH TECHEMYNT TO OFFER NZDS ON ITS DEFI LENDING AND BORROWING PLATFORM
• Whitelisting form available on https://forms.gle/5rbyHUbscYonHFNk6
We are excited to add NZDS to the Metalend Finance DeFi platform. We have been focused on growing a community that is more comfortable dealing in their native currency.”SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metalend Finance (Metalend.Finance), a decentralized, open-source, lending protocol on Ethereum today announced that NZDS will be available on its DeFi lending and borrowing platform this April. Metalend Finance is working with New Zealand Registered Financial Service Provider Techemynt (https://www.techemynt.com/) in its mission to support more local currencies apart from USD denominated currencies on its platform. To benefit from this attractive low-borrow APY for NZDS, Crypto holders must fill in the whitelisting form (https://forms.gle/5rbyHUbscYonHFNk6).
— Anthony Ng, Co-Founder & CEO, Metalend Finance.
‘NZDS’ is a New Zealand Dollar stablecoin backed 1:1 with physical New Zealand Dollars in cash and cash equivalents. New Zealand’s currency is a leader in adaptability, resilience and market trust. NZD is the 10th most traded currency globally on Forex markets. The NZD stablecoin will offer cryptocurrency users the stability and utility of the New Zealand Dollar with the versatility of a cryptocurrency.
Metalend.Finance currently includes Singapore Dollar (XSGD) and Indonesian Rupiah (XIDR) and further plans to add more currencies soon. Metalend Finance helps individuals, institutions and protocols who are passively holding cryptocurrency assets to earn higher yield by providing liquidity to borrowers. Borrowers, in turn, get access to capital at much lower interest rates than traditional markets.
“We are excited to add NZDS to the Metalend Finance DeFi platform. We have been focused on growing a community that is more comfortable dealing in their native currency. NZD is a trusted and highly sought-after currency not just in Asia Pacific but across the world. We have now made it a lot more accessible to cryptocurrency holders in Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia to earn more on their NZDS,” said Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO, Metalend Finance.
As a permissionless protocol, everyone with a cryptocurrency wallet can lend safely in a transparent process and earn significantly better interest rates through Metalend Finance. Metalend beta version aims to test and optimize the supply and borrow rate for different currencies.
End
About Metalend Finance: A fully owned brand of Meta Software Labs PTE. Ltd., Metalend Finance is a DeFi lending protocol on Ethereum. The firm is registered in Singapore and has a diverse group of employees from Singapore, Hong Kong, Belgium and India. Metalend Finance was formed with the sole idea of serving the underserved and unserved banking needs of millions in developing countries, especially in Southeast Asia. Please visit www.metalend.finance for more details. The company also invites partners and like-minded groups on the protocol and other lending organizations to join forces and help support the underserved banking needs everywhere.
About Techemynt: Techemynt (https://www.techemynt.com/) is a New Zealand Registered Financial Service Provider and the issuer of $NZDS, a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the New Zealand Dollar. $NZDS provides a blockchain-based analogue of the New Zealand Dollar that allows arbitrage, remittance, and digital payments, while positioning the New Zealand Dollar as a prominent participant in the global digital asset economy. Techemynt is led by Fran Strajnar, founder of the digital asset investment firm Techemy Capital and digital asset data infrastructure company Brave New Coin.
About $NZDS: $NZDS is a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the New Zealand Dollar, merging the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the stability of fiat. $NZDS was deployed on the Ethereum blockchain by Blockchain Labs, using the robust FiatToken framework developed by Centre and issuance by Techemynt.
Contact:
Sesha Kanthamraju
Mobile: +6596548973
Email: Seshasayye@metalend.finance
Twitter: @metalendFinance
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metalend-finance/
Dapp: app.metalend.finance
Website: Metalend.finance
# # #
Seshasayye Kanthamraju
Metalend Finance
+65 9654 8973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn