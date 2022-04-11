How an 82-year-old Senior is Seeking Resources to Alleviate Critical Financial Hardship
One senior's struggles to manage many challenges in living can serve as an example of outreach to resources that can assist during trying times that exist.
Example of how an 82-year-old Senior is Seeking Resources to Alleviate Critical Financial Hardship by Burton Danet, Ph. D”TORRANCE, CA, US, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniors all over the USA living on a fixed income are so often not meeting basic expenses and have to forfeit medication, food, accrue unpaid rent, etc. With spiraling gas, food and other essential needs prices and the inflation rate exceeding 8% (Cost of Living for those on Social Security Retirement Income was 6.9% for the year 2022), it is no wonder the imposed constraints are causing hardships for an exponentially increasing number of senior citizens.
— Burton Danet, Ph.D.
Dr. Danet is an 82-year-old Retired Clinical Psychologist, Psychoanalyst and Founder, ABC4All Legacy, living in the City of Torrance, California. As a senior widower in his early 80’s with major health challenges and personal circumstances that are causing extreme financial difficulties, he has been seeking resources to alleviate multiple simultaneous burdens that have been imposed upon him.
His wife, Marsha Danet, passed away on October 22, 2021, a day before the 56th Wedding Anniversary. A tribute was created in the form of a poem, “IMAGINE,” composed for her birthday on 04/04/04 and offered as a posthumous HINT about his perceptions of her. Marsha had been diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer metastasized to every bone in her body (a terminal condition).
Burton is a survivor of 3 strokes with the 3rd causing a constant hemibody Thalamic Pain Syndrome, and he requires constinuous medical supervision, including for his pacemaker. He has been benefitting from Torrance Memorial Medical Center Home Health Services, and he is doing everything possible to avoid a 4th stroke. Recently, he has learned about the necessity to undergo 2 medical procedures in the near future.
Burton lives on a fixed, limited retirement income with Marsha’s portion having been discontinued representing 1/3rd of the Social Security benefit. Marsha had been disabled less than a year after their marriage in 10/1965 due to a life-altering auto accident. As a housewife, she was never able to work outside the home, causing her retirement funds to be a spousal benefit from Burton’s Social Security account. Because she did not reach the criterion of 10 years of employment, no Social Security death benefit was awarded ($255).
Almost 4 years ago, the couple was presented with a 60-day notice to vacate and needed to find an alternative home setting that offered both independent living and continuation of care as needs developed. Together for nearly 3 years prior to Marsha’s passing, and now Burton alone, is living in a senior 55+ building/apartment in Torrance, CA with the help of daily caregivers (a benefit of Medi-Cal by In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) Program), having been approved for full Medi-Cal coverage, as well as “special help” by Medicare.
The limited Social Security income does not cover even basic costs, and Burton receives Cal-Fresh, increasing food-buying power, so he is able to purchase more of the amount of food needed. He has been approved for a variety of benefits including an electric chair and a new mattress by Independence at Home (IAH), a SCAN community service (not SCAN Health Insurance) that provides no-cost programs, support and resource referrals for older adults.
To facilitate the grieving process, another program under SCAN, Insights, provided an opportunity to participate in a series of guided autobiography (GAB) classes along with the provision of one of 400 donated Apple iPads enabling participation in the classes via Zoom.
The Insights Program also provided at first weekly and then bi-weekly counseling sessions as the grieving process continued. The GAB, however, was suddenly withdrawn after 4 of 5 sessions without explanation. This disruption proved difficult as it had provided a way of focusing rather than being only totally overwhelmed by the grieving process. It was reinstated starting 02/22/2022.
Because of the limitations in his situation, Burton has been hoping it will be possible to be afforded opportunities that will ease his personal situation and financial limitations. It is particularly necessary that a move from the present location be avoided as its associated stress is contraindicated, given the existing medical conditions as described above.
Given his challenges in living, Burton contacted government offices from his district, including local, county, state and federal levels. The following have been the results to date, 4/10/2022:
Torrance City Council Members were sent the information shared by Kim Selfon, Bet Tzedek Legal Services, IHSS & Medi-Cal Policy Specialist, about the Los Angeles County launch of their Guaranteed Income Program, a pilot program Breathe to provide its residents the chance to “breathe” easier knowing they are more financially secure. Breathe is a guaranteed income pilot project that will provide 1,000 eligible residents with $1,000 per month for three years. In addition, a number of cities across the country have already provided, for example, the same $1000/month to eligible citizens as originally suggested by Presidential Candidate, Andrew Wang, as The Freedom Dividend
A County Supervisor, Janice Hahn's Office staff made a referral to the Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS). A Social Worker has interviewed Burton extensively and is advocating on his behalf with the landlord involved.
A Federal State Senator, Dianne Feinstein's Office staff has made a referral to the State Governor, Gavin Newsom's Office which is "...set up to help in matters within the jurisdiction of the Governor of the State of California, and I have been assured that his staff will work hard to help you in your endeavors."
Responses from other representatives are pending.
Burton Danet. Ph.D.
Private Senior Citizen
+1 310-602-7101
abc4alllegacy@gmail.com